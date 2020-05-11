Eating Recovery Center Provides Tips on COVID-19 Eating Disorder Triggers

Eating Recovery Center (ERC) is the only national behavioral health care system dedicated to the treatment of eating disorders and related conditions at their more serious stages. This morning Dr. Allison Chase, the Director of the Eating Recovery Center spoke about how COVID-19 is affecting those with eating disorders and related conditions.

What are some of the challenges a person with an eating disorder can experience during these unusual times?

Social distancing and self isolation are two things that aren’t good for a person with an eating disorder and we typically discourage this. Also, for someone who has binge eating disorder, having excess food in the house may cause them to binge. For someone who may restrict their eating, this may have the opposite effect. Seeing video and pictures of empty grocery store shelves doesn’t help with the restriction mentality.

What are some tips for people who may be triggered?

Restrict how much TV you watch or social media you engage with on a daily basis, maintain your relationships with friends and family with more phone calls, FaceTime or Zoom, and seek help through Telehealth or virtual visits.

How is the Eating Recovery Center treating people now?

Eating Recovery Center has rapidly expanded its capacity to meet the increasing demand for virtual treatment and is already treating more than 500 patients virtually. All sessions are facilitated by a team of experienced professionals with extensive training in telebehavioral health ethics and delivery. Capabilities and expertise to offer exceptional individualized care, allowing each patient to connect with therapists, psychiatrists, dietitians and mental health professionals that are right for them. Small group sessions allow patients to connect with peers and practice their skills in a supportive setting. Secure, encrypted software ensures therapy sessions are confidential and HIPAA compliant. Patients need only a computer or tablet and internet access.

For more information visit them online.

Sponsored by Eating Recovery Center. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.