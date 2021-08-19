Eat This. Drink That. Ali Khan Wants You To Join The Conversation

“Eat This. Drink That” (#ETDT) is a new food and beverage video podcast starring Ali Khan (host on Food Network, Cooking Channel) as the food connoisseur, and Steve Greer(sommelier and bev industry insider) as the ultimate wine and spirits guru. Joining them is producer Ryan Crosby to provide a dash of umami somewhere in between.

From menu hacks at In-N-Out Burger to exotic European ales that pair with them, Eat This Drink That launches a conversation tackling the ever changing food and beverage scene. The first season of “Eat This. Drink That” has 10 official episodes, averaging around 40 minutes each, that will be released weekly with accompanying social media engagement, as well as 2 additional episodes that will be dropped as additional content once the season commences.

There will be a Video podcast that will stream on Ali’s ‘Good Sauce’ Youtube Channel as well as Facebook, and the Audio podcast will be on most streaming sites like Spotify and Apple. First episode will arrive August 13, 2021. Eat This Drink that on Spotify Eat This Drink That on YouTube Follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

In additon to talking about Ali’s podcast, Steph and Ali talked about what a “flexitarian” is and Steph tried out one of Ali’s favorite plant based recipes. Ali also added wine pairing suggestions for the meal that you can fine below.

Chana Masala (Vegan)

• 2 cans chickpeas(15 oz cans)

• 1 tomato chopped

• 1/2 cup chopped onion

• 2 garlic cloves minced

• 1/2 tsp cumin

• 1/2 tsp curry powder or garam masala

• 1/2 cup of water(as needed)

• lemon juice to taste

• salt to taste

• chopped cilantro to garnish

STEPS

heat a large non stick skillet or medium size saucepan and add two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat once its slightly smoking, add chopped onions and cook till golden, add garlic and cook for a minute or two more. Add cumin and stir for 30 seconds. Add chopped tomatoes and cook till juices start to release. Add water as needed so nothing burns Once the tomatoes begin to breakdown, add chickpeas. I add them liquid and all. stir well and bring to a simmer. Add more water if there’s not enough liquid to bring to a simmer. cook for 10 minutes in a low simmer. Add salt to taste, garam masala/curry powder and lemon juice at the very end Serve in a bowl with rice and garnish with fresh chopped cilantro

*note if you like it spicy add 1 tbsp minced Serrano peppers when you add the fresh garlic.

Wine Pairings- *All wines can be found at Total Wine for under $20

Burgans Rias Baixas Albarino – light easy pairing. Rias Baixas means Lower Rias (Rias is an estuary where the river meets the ocean) In Northwest Spain right above Portugal near the Santiago de Compostela famous for the pilgrimage featured in Martin Sheen’s “The Way.” Albarino is the signature white grape. It’s higher in acidity and tropical fruit flavors so it can stand up to more flavorful dishes.

Chopo Jumilla Monastrell Rose – strong flavored wine – more of a “challenge” Jumilla is in southeastern Spain. Monastrell is native to Spain but called Mourvedre in France. Fruity and richer than a Provence rose with a deeper color. Perfect rose for a stronger flavored dish.

Segura Viudas Brut Heredad Reserva– Spain’s answer to Champagne, generally drier and pairs with nearly everything. Cava is the Spanish sparkling wine produced just west of Barcelona. Cava is produced from native grapes of Spain but some French grapes like Chardonnay are starting to be used. Heredad can be traced back to the 11thcentury. We picked this as a budget alternative to Champagne. Sparkling wines are great out of the box alternatives to pair with spicy or flavorful foods.