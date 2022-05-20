John Herdman of Dos Olivos Market joined Steph to share the food, drinks and shopping that can be discovered at any of their Central Texas locations.

Dos Olivos Market prides itself in their mission to be an original marketplace where they welcome all to encounter a curated experience in which Old World Tradition and Texas Charm meet. They strive to connect top producers of quality wines, beers, and gourmet foods with customers who are searching for unique and authentic experiences. Dos Olivos Market accomplishes this by providing an incredible selection of the very best food and drinks. They showcase Texas’ independence and creativity in its original artisan products, and true to their roots, they have reached out and extended to bring exceptional products from Spain, whose producers have a familiar approach to quality, family, and distinction.

Dos Olivos Market operates on a first-come-first-serve basis as a counter-service style restaurant; guests just come in, order at the counter, and choose any available table to sit at! They encourage their guests to explore the menu and offerings while discovering the right fit for an unforgettable experience! Dos Olivos Market’s guests are their main focus, and they pride themselves on their top-notch quality and the 5-star experience guests will receive in their casual and accessible environment.

Dos Olivos Market currently has locations in Wimberley, Buda, and Harlingen, with a location opening soon in Dripping Springs. Their doors are open seven days a week for all their guests’ lunch and dinner needs. And don’t forget about their all-day brunch every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.! They offer beer, wine, and wine-a-rita tastings daily. To keep up with Dos Olivos Market and stay up to date on their opening events, follow them at @dosolivosmarket_dripping.