Eat & Drink For A Good Cause With The ‘Taste America Culinary Series’ From The James Beard Foundation

Austin La Barbecue owner LeAnn Mueller will join Chef Fermín Núñez of Suerte on Tuesday, November 9th to prepare a one-night-only multi-course menu for the Austin edition of the James Beard Foundation’s 2021-2022 Taste America culinary series.

LeAnn demonstrated her course as Guest Chef at the Austin edition of the culinary series: an empanada filled with la Barbecue smoked chopped brisket paired with a Oaxaca-style sauce.

The amuse bouche LeAnn will prepare for the culinary series is la Barbecue’s famous Brisket Shot. The Brisket Shot is a shot of whiskey (from event sponsor Rabbit Hole distillery), a shot of LeAnn’s home-cured pickle juice, and a bite of la Barbecue brisket.

Taste America presented by Capital One will feature events in 26 total cities nationwide, bringing chefs and diners together to celebrate local independent restaurants and support efforts to rebuild a more sustainable and equitable industry. Guests will enjoy a multi-course meal with beverage pairings, created just for one night through a chef collaboration curated by the foundation.

65% of all tickets sold will go directly to Suerte to support their business, with 35% of proceeds supporting the foundation’s national programming, including the Open for Good campaign. The James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good campaign is committed to helping independent restaurants survive the COVID-19 crisis, rebuild stronger, and thrive for the long term.

As part of this campaign, the foundation has created the James Beard Foundation Food and Beverage Investment Fund for Black and Indigenous Americans, which has now provided two rounds of $15,000 grants to 37 food and beverage businesses, majority-owned by Black or Indigenous individuals, across six regions nationally.

The box office is officially open and tickets can be purchased at JamesBeard.org/TasteAmerica.