Eat, Drink And Give Back On November 11th At The Inaugural ‘Fork Cancer’ Fundraising Event

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is proud to announce Fork Cancer, the first-annual fundraising event taking place at Fair Market in East Austin on Thursday, November 11 (Veterans Day). Presented by Texas Oncology, this inaugural event will bring together the best of Austin’s food and beverage scene in a food hall-themed social event with bites from Austin staples, live musical acts, a silent auction, puppy adoption park, and more. Limited tickets for the event are still available and can be purchased HERE. At $75, these tickets include general admission and the opportunity to sample all of the food and drink partners involved, enjoy live music, and all the event has to offer. The goal is to raise $120,000 for the American Cancer Society, where all of the funds raised by Fork Cancer will go towards transportation grants to local health systems, ensuring local patients get to and from treatment safely.

“This event is ACS’S Austin Associate Board of Ambassador’s inaugural, premier event and boasts a committee of 18 emerging leaders as well as 12 ‘Tastemakers’ or nominees who have committed to fundraising at least $2,500 in support of the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission,” said Event Chair Mallory Mundy. “Our very driven and energetic young committee has put so much into planning what we foresee to be Austin’s newest go-to fall event!”

Fork Cancer has wrangled some of Austin’s most quintessential offerings in food and beverage, entertainment and more, from household staples to growing names, making for a memorable evening at one of Austin’s most iconic open-air venues. Restaurant partners will prepare delicious bites of their choice for guests to enjoy, alongside beverage brands offering refreshing cocktails, beer, seltzer, bourbon and more. Participating restaurants include Loro, Uchi / Uchiko, Via 313, SPREAD & CO., Trudy’s Tex Mex, Le Vacher, Lin Asian Bar, Lazo’s Oysters ATX, Imperfekt Bites, Intero, Osome ATX, and Burro Cheese. Guests can cleanse their palate with Rambler Sparkling Water, and pair these bites with tantalizing beverage options from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Desert Door, Austin Eastciders, Two Robbers Seltzer, newly launched Landry Distillery for bourbon/whiskey, and 4th Tap Brewing which will have its own beer garden area and a puppy adoption park.

Guests are invited to dance the night away under the stars, with live music performances by Mark Klentzman, Jesse James Armijo and headliner Ricky Duran, runner-up on The Voice Season 17. Additionally, attendees are encouraged to participate in the silent auction, featuring items like a two nights stay at the revered Commodore Perry Estate with meals included, a robust Yeti package, artwork from notable Austin gallery West Chelsea Contemporary, Hiatus Spa self care kit package, jewelry from David Yurman, hotel stays in the Caribbean, and more.

It’s the hope of the American Cancer Society team that this Austin-centric event will grow into an annual event that’s as beloved to Austin. In Texas, the American Cancer Society estimates there will be 133,730 new cancer cases this year with an estimated 42,840 deaths. Transportation is listed as one of the greatest barriers to treatment completion. Proceeds from Fork Cancer will support the lifesaving work of the American Cancer Society, including $70,000 for transportation grants to ensure that Central Texans have access to and from their lifesaving cancer treatments. This is a direct impact that American Cancer Society supporters and attendees of this event can make in the Austin community.

Events like Fork Cancer would not be possible without the help of the community. In addition to the event’s Presenting Sponsor, Texas Oncology, The American Cancer Society would like to thank some of the sponsors who are helping to kick this inaugural event off with a bang, including: Baylor Scott & White Health, Verkada, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, CultureMap Austin, Nulo, and Polymedco.

The event organizers will be adhering to CDC guidelines to ensure safety of all patrons and event participants. To learn more about Fork Cancer, the participating brands, and more, please visit the official Fork Cancer website and follow the event on social media at @forkcanceratx.