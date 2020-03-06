Eat Clean & Drink Well At High Note Kitchen

High Note Kitchen makes fresh and vibrant food for the modern clean lifestyle.Perfect any time of day, the menu features nourishing, flavorful, vibrant food and drinks, including fresh pressed juices and hand-crafted cocktails.

High Note recently introduced new menu items, including a Caprese Salad, Shakshuka, Cauliflower Waffle Benedict, a Jerk Chicken Sandwich, a Pork Cuban Panini, Akaushi Braised Short Ribs and Chicken Tikka Masala.

Plus, a whole new cocktail menu, with drinks like High Honey! (Reyka vodka, lavender, honey, lemon), the Berry High Blossom (Waterloo gin, berry, Elderflower, basil, lime, soda), and the Blueberry Mo-High-To (Flor De Cana rum, blueberry, mint, lime, soda).

With a dog-friendly patio, free parking in the connected garage, happy hour Monday–Friday, and location right next to Lady Bird Lake, your next meal there is sure to be the high note of your day! For more information go to www.HighNoteATX.com