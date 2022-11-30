Laura Stuart of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about easy ways to update your look from day to night for the party season.

Stuart shared these looks:

Crew neck, turtle neck — any high neckline Jacqueline earrings

Wendi ring

Allison ring Denim button-down to holiday dress Sol (star anise pendant with Carly paperclip chain)

Stella stud earrings

Alanita bracelet Black jumper to black dress Dara earrings (star anise)

Julie necklace (sequence)

Beth necklace

Kathryn cuff

Stuart also highlighted statement pieces including other cuffs.

2022 A Christmas Affair

Stuart has a booth at the 2022 A Christmas Affair event at Palmer Events Center on Nov. 16-20. Come say hello to her.

Shop all jewelry from the looks at LauraElizabethJewelry.com. Follow Stuart on social media @LauraElizabethJewelry.

This segment is paid for by Laura Elizabeth Jewelry and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.