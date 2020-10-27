Easy Time Saving Products, Tips and Hack for Stretched too Thin Parents With Bump Club and Beyond

If you’ve been struggling at home with young ones and trying to find ways to keep your family (and yourself) healthy & happy then look no further. Lindsay Pinchuk with Bump Club and Beyond joined us this morning to talk about some tips and tricks she has that can help give you a leg up.

MTNRL: An amazing app for working out at home, MTNRL gives mom (or mom-to-be) the mental and physical break that they need throughout the day—anytime that they want. Getting that workout or break in ultimately can mean a better day for you and your kids.

Sprout Foods: Mom is so stretched right now trying to wear so many hats—mealtime, especially for picky toddlers, can be a hassle. Sprout provides organic, healthy, easy options for meals and snacks for first-time eaters up through toddlers. Great for at home or on the go—especially when you just don’t have time to put something together.

Smelly Proof: With so much time at home there are also so many more leftovers than usual. Our smell proof bags are created to keep odors out of almost any environment and inside the bags where they belong

Ahimsa: Pediatrician designed and kid approved to help parents simply mealtime while protecting the planet with eco-friendly products. Ahisma is a simple, practical way to encourage healthy habits.

For more information visit BumpClubandBeyond.com.