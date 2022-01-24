Easy Tiger’s Head Doughpuncher Shares How Bread Can Be A Nutritional Addition To A Healthy Diet

Easy Tiger’s Head Doughpuncher, David Norman joined Steph and Rosie to speak about importance of quality ingredients, the time that goes into Easy Tiger’s baking, and how bread can be a nutritional part of your diet that you don’t need to cross off your list when you’re following a healthy meal plan. David also shared some other health conscious menu items that can be found at Easy Tiger.

Easy Tiger just opened a new market and bakeshop on South Lamar which features a walk-up market & neighborhood bakery. Tucked behind fresh-baked pastries sits a quaint local bakery with all the smells and sights you’d expect to find in Paris or Germany, Austin-style. Guests will see Doughpunchers twisting pretzels and pulling fresh-baked bread from the ovens each afternoon when the arrow lights up.

Easy Tiger has three locations in Austin in South, North and East Austin. Each location has huge patios that are heated, and spacious indoor dining.

Thinking ahead to holidays: Valentine’s Day Cookie Tins will be available for pre-order on January 27. King Cakes are now available for pre-order.

For more information or to place an online order go to EasyTigerUsa.com