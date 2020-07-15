Easy, Skin-Saving Summer Makeup Routine With Kiss N’ Makeup

Karen Helton with Kiss N’ Makeup showed us what she does for her summer skincare routine. Her top tip is to start with SPF, whether it be as pure sunscreen, tinted sunscreen or a BB cream with SPF added. You can add concealer on top of this in a cross-hatch way (and blend!) to get rid of any pesky dark spots and under-eye circles.

A way to keep your makeup bag light? Buy products with multiple types of applications! Karen especially likes cream-to-powder formulas like this one from Charlotte Tilbury.

Karen also suggests an easy alternative to mascara: lash extensions or lash lifts and tints.

Finally, as she is the brow guru, she suggest to always fill in brows and have them shaped. Especially with masks in play, our faces are framed by our brows more than ever before!

If you want to learn more about Karen’s services, check out her website at kissnmakeup.com. You can also call her to make an appointment at (512) 388-1150.

Sponsored by Kiss N’ Makeup. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.