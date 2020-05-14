Easy One Pot Meals With H-E-B

If you’re looking for some new options for the dinner table then H-E-B has got you covered! Rosie spoke with registered dietitian Puja Mistry Kapoor from H-E-B about some great one pot meals.

Her first suggestion was pasta salad. You can get your grains from the pasta salad but if you sub regular pasta for something like Banza you can get a high protein pasta as well. You also can add some vegetables to really add some color to the dish. Puja recommends red bell peppers, green bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, olives, some avocado and an olive oil based dressing and you’ve got some good healthy fats in this One-Pot meal option

Another thing she recommended was something most Texans will love – chili! Try a low sodium broth, then throw in a lean protein and then some veggies. If you’re thinking of adding beans try to get an option with no extra salt added.

Finally Puja recommends stir-fry. In the produce department you can get a pre-made kit that comes with all the veggies you’ll need as well as a sauce packet. You’ll only need to add some protein whether it’s chicken, fish, eggs, or tofu just add it in. You can also add in a rice or noodle and if you use the Banza pasta you’re adding even more protein in as well!

