Easy Loaded Potato Quiche Recipe

Cafie Josise’s Owner, Cody Taylor stopped by the studio and whipped up their loaded potato quiche with a confit garlic creme fraiche.

Loaded Potato Quiche Recipe:

1 each Pie Crust, homemade or store bought

4 eggs

2c cream

1c cooked potatoes, diced

4 oz cheddar cheese, grated

1/4c crumbled bacon

1 bunch green onions, sliced thin, greens only

1/2t salt

1/4t pepper

1/4t garlic powder

Garlic Creme Fraiche Recipe:

1/2c sour cream

8-10 cloves confit garlic

If using your own crust roll out and place in pie pan.

Mix together eggs, cream, salt, pepper, and garlic pepper, set aside.

Layer potatoes, cheddar, bacon, and green onion in pie shell.

Pour egg/cream mixture over the potato mix.

Bake at 350 degrees until a paring knife comes clean 1″ from crust, around 40-45 minutes. When shaken, it should look like jello, not water.

Cody Taylor started bussing tables at the age of 13 and now he is the owner of Cafe Josie. For more information on Cafe Josie, check out their website cafejosie.com or give them a visit at 1200 B W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703.

Upcoming Event:

Lawn Party on September 1st- more details here.