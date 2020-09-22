Easy, Elevated, Everyday Mom Style With Jammie Baker

Elevated Everyday Mom Style with (Steph’s Sister) Jammie Baker

Mom-life is busy, we have a lot to show up for. We don’t have time to worry about what to wear but we also don’t have time to settle for frumpy. That’s why I’ve simplified getting dressed by creating the Momiform™, a capsule-ish (heavy on the ish) wardrobe for moms. Motherhood is hard, getting dressed doesn’t have to be.

Covid has managed to set us back with how we’re showing up (oh, hi quarantine), more settling for frumpy than getting dressed daily. And with Zoom being the new way to work, there’s been a lot of business on top and party on the bottom. The mullet outfit, if you will? I get it, but I also know how to help you fix it. It’s time to get dressed. The mullet outfit will never feel polished or give the full effect of confidence that fully getting dressed will.

So how do we get dressed daily without feeling overwhelmed or giving up comfort? By intentionally curating your own Momiform™, a cohesive wardrobe to pull from daily. One with a base that’s easy and comfy for home but that you can add pops of trend, personality and detail to when hopping on zoom for work or heading out the door for errands, girls night, or date night.

You’re going from playing with the kids, to teacher, to boss mom, and personal chef within a short span of time. How does one dress for that?

Basics + Layers + Accessories

Making the basics comfortable is going to help motivate you to put on a full outfit vs settling for a mullet outfit.

For comfort + style try bottoms somewhere in between your sweats and fancy pants.

A few of my favorite styles for this:

Joggers

Faux leather leggings

Denim with stretch

Cozy jumpsuits + dresses

Pull on trousers

Styled outfit inspiration on real + busy moms:

Cozy Sweater

Faux Leather Leggings

Flats

Statement Earrings

Replace workout leggings with the faux leather leggings and trade in the old tee for a cozy fall sweater. Statement earrings add the extra touch of personality and trend.. Put on real shoes when it comes to work- even zoom calls when they can’t see your feet, they don’t have to be heels, these flats are super chic and comfy. You might think I’m silly for suggesting this, but I dare you to try it!

Casual Top

Faux Leather Joggers

Sneakers

Statement Necklace

Swap sweats for a knit or faux leather jogger with more structure. Instant style but still comfy. A statement necklace is the perfect pop of trend to add to neutral basics when heading out the door or hopping on Zoom meeting #8 for the day.

Lightweight Sweater

Pull on Trousers

Bomber Jacket

Mules

A lightweight sweater paired with pull on trousers is perfect for the work from home mom. You’re still polished and professional but the fabrics are comfortable enough for everything that comes with working from home. A trendy snakeskin bomber adds the perfect touch of sass to a basic outfit + bold lip.

Boxy Tee

Stretch Denim

Bomber Jacket

Mules

Statement Cuff

The base of this outfit is every mom’s go to, basic. We all have a plain tee and jeans we love (if you don’t, you should). This is perfect for hanging with the kids at home but still stylish.

Add layered dainty jewelry, a fun layer, and mules to head out the door. Be the cute mom at Target, you know you want to.

Blouse

Pull on Flare Trousers

Trendy Necklace

Hoops

Work pants don’t have to be stuffy and pull on pants can be the perfect way to switch up the denim in your outfits. These feel like cozy lounge pants but they look like you mean business. Pair them with a blouse that makes a statement that is still comfortable to move in. A print makes it less scary to spill on or mess up at home. Pop on an earring, and heel for your zoom call then head to date night or meet your moms group for happy hour.

Creating a stylish + comfortable outfit starts with a basic base and comes to life with layers, shoes + accessories. Make it easy by thinking of it as a formula instead of “how do I put together another outfit today?”

Baic Top

Basic Bottom

Layer

Shoe

Accessories

This way you can play in your closet and put items together that you normally wouldn’t because you’re not worried about “matching”. Mix style types and textures: statement earrings with jeans, a dressy top with jogger- fancy casual is fun! Getting dressed can sometimes be so overwhelming and feel like more of a chore. We need to bring back fun and channel that confidence into our days again. YOU get to decide how you want to feel today and set the tone with your outfit. You are the CEO of your home, dress like it. Creating a Momiform™ makes getting dressed and showing up, simple + fun.

