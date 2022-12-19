Adeina Anderson of CreativeLifestyles.TV shared her favorite inexpensive and easy DIY Holiday decor ideas.

Create These Easy DIY Christmas Tree Decorations

Material Christmas Tree

Supplies

  • Styrofoam Tree
  • 5 – 6 Different Patterns Of Christmas Material
  • Small Cotton Balls
  • Dress Pins
  • Thin Christmas Ribbon

Instructions

  1. Cut the material into 2″ x 2″ squares, you will need a lot of them.
  2. Place a cotton ball in the middle of the material.
  3. Fold the material into a square around the cotton ball.
  4. Using a pin, place the material square at the bottom of the tree.
  5. Follow steps 1 – 4 around the whole bottom of the tree.
  6. For the second and remaining rows, follow steps 1 – 4 and place the material squares above the row that is done in a brick pattern, covering the seem.
  7. Place a square at the top and tie a bow with ribbon to hold it on.

Beaded Christmas Tree

Supplies

  • Styrofoam Tree
  • Colored Beads – Like Mardi Gras Beads
  • Hot Glue Gun

Instructions

  1. Glue the beads onto the tree starting at the bottom of the tree.
  2. You can make them all one color or alternate with different Christmas Colors.

Ribbon Christmas Tree

Supplies

  • Styrofoam Tree
  • Thin Christmas Ribbon – Wired Works Best
  • Dress Pins

Directions

  1. Cut the ribbon 2 – 3 inches long, depending on how tall your tree is.
  2. Fold the ribbon in half.
  3. Pin the ribbon to the tree starting with the bottom of the tree, with the fold at the bottom.
  4. Follow steps 1 – 3, overlapping the previous row in a brick pattern to cover the seam.
  5. At the top of the tree, make a bow with the ribbon and pin it to the top.

Pom Pom Christmas Tree

Supplies

  • Styrofoam Tree
  • Pom Poms – (size varies on what you want it to look like)
  • Hot Glue Gun

Instructions

  1. Starting at the bottom, put a dab of hot glue on the tree and place a pom pom on the glue.
  2. Don’t try to put a lot of glue at one time, it will melt the tree.
  3. After you have your first row, just keep adding more pom poms until the tree is full.
Hot Cocoa Bar And Centerpiece

Supplies

  • Stackable Tray
  • Your Favorite Hot Cocoa
  • Mason Jars
  • Marshmallows
  • Sprinkles
  • Hot Cocoa Toppings
  • Scrapbook Paper
  • Glue Dots
  • Christmas Ribbon
  • Christmas Floral Picks

Instructions

  1. Cut the Scrapbook paper to fit the outside of the mason jar.
  2. Using the glue dots, stick the scrapbook paper to the outside of the mason jar.
  3. Create as many mason jars as you have toppings and items for the hot cocoa bar.
  4. Tie a bow around the outside of the mason jar for an added touch.
  5. Fill the jars with sprinkles, cocoa, marshmallows, candy canes, anything you like to make hot cocoa.

Gingerbread Garland

Supplies

  • Christmas Cookie Cutters
  • White Acrylic Paint
  • Brown Card Stock
  • Glue Dots
  • Christmas Garland (I used the one with lights)
  • Thin paint brush, or stick

Instructions

  1. Trace the cookie cutters onto the card stock.
  2. Cut the patterns out.
  3. Using the tip of the bottom of the thin paint brush, dip it in the white paint and put dots around the outside of the cut out card stock.
  4. Glue the painted designs onto the garland with the glue dots, much easier to glue onto the lights.

Santa Claus Cookie Cups

Supplies

  • Refrigerator Sugar Cookie Dough (I used the squares)
  • Strawberries
  • Cream Cheese Frosting
  • Red Hot Circle Candies
  • Mini Muffin Pan
  • Cooking Spray
  • Frosting Bag or Zipper Bag

Instructions

  1. Spray the muffin pan with the cooking spray.
  2. Place a square of cookie dough in each muffin hole.
  3. Follow the instructions on the cookies to bake, mine said 13 – 17 minutes and it took all 17 minutes.
  4. Let them cool completely on a plate.
  5. Put the frosting in a frosting bag or zipper bag.
  6. Squeeze a good helping of frosting into the cookie cup to make Santa’s beard and head.
  7. Wash and dry your strawberries and cut the green tops off.
  8. Place a strawberry on top of each frosted cookie.
  9. Put a red-hot candy on it to look like a nose.

Christmas Gift Card Wrapping Idea

Supplies

  • Small Paper Plates
  • Glue Dots
  • Tissue Paper
  • Curly Ribbon

Instructions

  1. Place the gift card in one of the plates.
  2. Glue dot the second plate on top of the first plate.
  3. Wrap the plate with the tissue paper and twist the ends.
  4. Tie off the ends with curly ribbon to look like a piece of candy.