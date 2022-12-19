Adeina Anderson of CreativeLifestyles.TV shared her favorite inexpensive and easy DIY Holiday decor ideas.
Create These Easy DIY Christmas Tree Decorations
Material Christmas Tree
Supplies
- Styrofoam Tree
- 5 – 6 Different Patterns Of Christmas Material
- Small Cotton Balls
- Dress Pins
- Thin Christmas Ribbon
Instructions
- Cut the material into 2″ x 2″ squares, you will need a lot of them.
- Place a cotton ball in the middle of the material.
- Fold the material into a square around the cotton ball.
- Using a pin, place the material square at the bottom of the tree.
- Follow steps 1 – 4 around the whole bottom of the tree.
- For the second and remaining rows, follow steps 1 – 4 and place the material squares above the row that is done in a brick pattern, covering the seem.
- Place a square at the top and tie a bow with ribbon to hold it on.
Beaded Christmas Tree
Supplies
- Styrofoam Tree
- Colored Beads – Like Mardi Gras Beads
- Hot Glue Gun
Instructions
- Glue the beads onto the tree starting at the bottom of the tree.
- You can make them all one color or alternate with different Christmas Colors.
Ribbon Christmas Tree
Supplies
- Styrofoam Tree
- Thin Christmas Ribbon – Wired Works Best
- Dress Pins
Directions
- Cut the ribbon 2 – 3 inches long, depending on how tall your tree is.
- Fold the ribbon in half.
- Pin the ribbon to the tree starting with the bottom of the tree, with the fold at the bottom.
- Follow steps 1 – 3, overlapping the previous row in a brick pattern to cover the seam.
- At the top of the tree, make a bow with the ribbon and pin it to the top.
Pom Pom Christmas Tree
Supplies
- Styrofoam Tree
- Pom Poms – (size varies on what you want it to look like)
- Hot Glue Gun
Instructions
- Starting at the bottom, put a dab of hot glue on the tree and place a pom pom on the glue.
- Don’t try to put a lot of glue at one time, it will melt the tree.
- After you have your first row, just keep adding more pom poms until the tree is full.
Hot Cocoa Bar And Centerpiece
Supplies
- Stackable Tray
- Your Favorite Hot Cocoa
- Mason Jars
- Marshmallows
- Sprinkles
- Hot Cocoa Toppings
- Scrapbook Paper
- Glue Dots
- Christmas Ribbon
- Christmas Floral Picks
Instructions
- Cut the Scrapbook paper to fit the outside of the mason jar.
- Using the glue dots, stick the scrapbook paper to the outside of the mason jar.
- Create as many mason jars as you have toppings and items for the hot cocoa bar.
- Tie a bow around the outside of the mason jar for an added touch.
- Fill the jars with sprinkles, cocoa, marshmallows, candy canes, anything you like to make hot cocoa.
Gingerbread Garland
Supplies
- Christmas Cookie Cutters
- White Acrylic Paint
- Brown Card Stock
- Glue Dots
- Christmas Garland (I used the one with lights)
- Thin paint brush, or stick
Instructions
- Trace the cookie cutters onto the card stock.
- Cut the patterns out.
- Using the tip of the bottom of the thin paint brush, dip it in the white paint and put dots around the outside of the cut out card stock.
- Glue the painted designs onto the garland with the glue dots, much easier to glue onto the lights.
Santa Claus Cookie Cups
Supplies
- Refrigerator Sugar Cookie Dough (I used the squares)
- Strawberries
- Cream Cheese Frosting
- Red Hot Circle Candies
- Mini Muffin Pan
- Cooking Spray
- Frosting Bag or Zipper Bag
Instructions
- Spray the muffin pan with the cooking spray.
- Place a square of cookie dough in each muffin hole.
- Follow the instructions on the cookies to bake, mine said 13 – 17 minutes and it took all 17 minutes.
- Let them cool completely on a plate.
- Put the frosting in a frosting bag or zipper bag.
- Squeeze a good helping of frosting into the cookie cup to make Santa’s beard and head.
- Wash and dry your strawberries and cut the green tops off.
- Place a strawberry on top of each frosted cookie.
- Put a red-hot candy on it to look like a nose.
Christmas Gift Card Wrapping Idea
Supplies
- Small Paper Plates
- Glue Dots
- Tissue Paper
- Curly Ribbon
Instructions
- Place the gift card in one of the plates.
- Glue dot the second plate on top of the first plate.
- Wrap the plate with the tissue paper and twist the ends.
- Tie off the ends with curly ribbon to look like a piece of candy.