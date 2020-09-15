Easy DIY Fall Pumpkin Craft Using The Item That Defines 2020

Rosie surprised Steph with a DIY fall craft that’s really simple, and takes only a few minutes! You’ll need:

A light- to medium-weight scarf, more square than rectangular, if possible

A stick or twig

Toilet paper (the item we’ve all been obsessed with in 2020!)

Unwrap the toilet paper enough to give rounds of “fluff” to the side of the roll, as we are aiming for a pumpkin shape! Put the scarf underneath the roll, then pull up each of the four sides and tuck into the top of the toilet paper’s cardboard hole. Finish with your twig for a natural-looking stem! Inspiration here.