Julie Westervelt is the founder of Sleep Crown and is obsessed with helping people get healthy, proper uninterrupted sleep. She joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Easy bedtime ritual

“It’s important to begin to relax the nervous system a couple of hours before bedtime by spoiling your senses. Whatever speaks to you,” Westervelt said.

“You may be sensitive to lighting. Adjust your mood with lighting, dim lights when possible, or use candles. Our mood can be affected by sound as well. Try music, sound bathing, sound machines, or listen to guided relaxation (free at SleepCrown.com/Relaxation).”

You can also listen to frequencies, white noise, stories, and more.

“Go to the center of your brain with a relaxation technique, 4-7-8 relaxation, breathwork, or journal,” Westervelt said. “I’m really into bathing. Such a great way to reset back to neutral.”

“Another option is cold shower therapy — for the more extreme experience. Great to lower your core body temp to prepare for sleep.”

Self-care rituals

Westervelt recommended:

Moisturizing

Getting a massage

Trying a theragun

Using a face roll

Experimenting with a gua sha

Meditation

Aromatherapy

Hair brushing

Whispering

Kissing

Reading

Last but not least, you can do weighted sleep therapy with a weighted blanket or pillow.

“Anything that feels loving/comforting to you. We want to actively set the conditions for calm in your body and mind and nervous system,” Westervelt said. “And of course, your Sleep Crown is a perfect way to signal the body that it’s time for sleep. It becomes a comforting signal over time. Your brain instantly turns on relaxation mode.”

“Sleep Crown can just be there for you in your bed. Nothing to remember to do or schedule. Just lay down in your bed and flop it over your head.”

Order online at SleepCrown.com. You can also find Sleep Crown over-the-head pillows at Perriberri in Austin, which is Westervelt’s exclusive stockist.

This segment is paid for by Sleep Crown and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.