Easter is right around the corner and for some, Easter dinner might be one of the most important parts of the day.

Kali Grable, a culinary expert at Pioneer, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about tips on how to prepare a delicious Easter dinner. Grable shared a recipe made with Pioneer gravy.

Can you tell us a little more about Pioneer?

“Pioneer has been around for more than 170 years. We’ve grown into a national brand known for our quick and easy gravy, baking, and seasoning mixes. You’ve probably seen us in the aisles of Albertsons, Safeway, Walmart, and other retailers nationwide.”

What are you making for us today?

“We are here today with the perfect Easter dinner recipe — Beef Stroganoff, made with Pioneer’s Brown Gravy Mix.“

Ingredients:

1 package Pioneer Brown Gravy mix, prepared

1 ½ lbs boneless beef sirloin, thinly sliced

10 oz mushrooms, sliced

1 large onion, chopped

3 tbsp butter

2 tbsp ketchup

1 bay leaf

1 ½ cups sour cream or plain Greek yogurt

Cooked egg noodles

Instructions:

Prepare Pioneer Brown gravy. Mix according to package directions. Set aside. Saute beef, mushrooms, and onions in butter in a large pot until lightly browned. Add ketchup, bay leaf, and gravy to the beef mixture. Simmer over low heat for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring often. Remove bay leaf. Serve topped with sour cream or yogurt over cooked egg noodles. If desired, sour cream or yogurt can be mixed into stroganoff just prior to serving. Do not boil after adding sour cream or yogurt.

“If Easter brunch is more up your alley, you can use our white gravy mixes to make delicious casseroles and of course, biscuits and gravy. We also have a line of baking mixes including our famous biscuit mix, cornbread, and pancake mixes.”

Where can our viewers learn more about Pioneer?

“For more recipes like this and to locate Pioneer products near you, visit PioneerBrand.com.“

This segment is paid for by Pioneer and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.