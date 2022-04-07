Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles With Adeina shared some crafty and budget friendly Easter ideas with Steph and Rosie.
Candy Easter Basket
Items Needed
- 4 Boxes of Candy
- Twizzlers
- Glue Dots
- Cardboard
- Easter Grass
Directions
- Put glue dots on the bottom and side of one of the candy boxes.
- Be sure that when you put the glue dots on the box, it will face the correct way.
- Place the box with the glue dots onto the cardboard.
- Next, add glue dots to the other boxes so you can add them to the first box to create a basket.
- To add the twizzler as a handle, place a glue dot on each end and glue it to the middle top of 2 opposite candy boxes to create an arch.
- Fill the basket with Easter grass and your favorite candy.
Chocolate Easter Bunny Cocktail
Items Needed
- Large Hollow Chocolate Bunny
- Fun Decorative Straws
- 2 Ounces Texas Ranger Coconut-Pecan Whiskey
- 1 Ounce Coffee Liqueur (such as Kahlua)
- 1 Ounce Chocolate Liquor
- 2 Ounces Whole Milk
Directions
- Cut the ears off the chocolate bunny leaving a large enough hole to pour the liquor.
- Mix the alcohol and milk in a container you can pour from
- Pour the drink into the bunny.
- Add a straw and enjoy.
Carrot Napkin Rings For Table Setting
Items Needed
- 10 Wooden Beads In 5 Different Sizes
- Orange Paint
- Small Paint Brush
- Twine
Directions
- Paint all the wooden beads orange.
- Let them dry for 20 minutes.
- String the twine through the smallest bead and tie a loop with a knot around it.
- String the rest of the beads onto the twine in order of size.
- String the twine through the knot at the smallest bead to make a ring.
- Tie a double knot at the top of the largest bead and cut the twine a little long.
- Separate the twine to make it frazzled.
- Loop the napkin through the carrot.
Easy To Create Easter Wreath
Items Needed
- Grapevine Wreath
- Spring Flowers
- Wooden Easter Bunnies
- Easter Ribbon
- Pipe Cleaner
Directions
- If your spring flowers are in a bush, cut them into stems.
- String the stems throughout the grapevine wreath.
- Create a bow and tie it off with a pipe cleaner and place it in the wreath.
- Tie ribbon around the wooden Easter bunnies and tie them onto the wreath.
Easter Candy Centerpiece
Items Needed
- Large Mason Jar
- Small Easter Candy of Your Choice
- Spring Flowers
- Paper Towel Roll
- Easter Ribbon
Directions
- Cut the paper towel roll to fit inside the Mason jar.
- Place Easter candy around the paper towel.
- Tie a bow around the top of the Mason jar.
- Create a bouquet inside the paper towel.
