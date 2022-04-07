Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles With Adeina shared some crafty and budget friendly Easter ideas with Steph and Rosie.

Candy Easter Basket

Items Needed

4 Boxes of Candy

Twizzlers

Glue Dots

Cardboard

Easter Grass

Directions

Put glue dots on the bottom and side of one of the candy boxes. Be sure that when you put the glue dots on the box, it will face the correct way. Place the box with the glue dots onto the cardboard. Next, add glue dots to the other boxes so you can add them to the first box to create a basket. To add the twizzler as a handle, place a glue dot on each end and glue it to the middle top of 2 opposite candy boxes to create an arch. Fill the basket with Easter grass and your favorite candy.

Chocolate Easter Bunny Cocktail

Items Needed

Large Hollow Chocolate Bunny

Fun Decorative Straws

2 Ounces Texas Ranger Coconut-Pecan Whiskey

1 Ounce Coffee Liqueur (such as Kahlua)

1 Ounce Chocolate Liquor

2 Ounces Whole Milk

Directions

Cut the ears off the chocolate bunny leaving a large enough hole to pour the liquor. Mix the alcohol and milk in a container you can pour from Pour the drink into the bunny. Add a straw and enjoy.

Carrot Napkin Rings For Table Setting

Items Needed

10 Wooden Beads In 5 Different Sizes

Orange Paint

Small Paint Brush

Twine

Directions

Paint all the wooden beads orange. Let them dry for 20 minutes. String the twine through the smallest bead and tie a loop with a knot around it. String the rest of the beads onto the twine in order of size. String the twine through the knot at the smallest bead to make a ring. Tie a double knot at the top of the largest bead and cut the twine a little long. Separate the twine to make it frazzled. Loop the napkin through the carrot.

Easy To Create Easter Wreath

Items Needed

Grapevine Wreath

Spring Flowers

Wooden Easter Bunnies

Easter Ribbon

Pipe Cleaner

Directions

If your spring flowers are in a bush, cut them into stems. String the stems throughout the grapevine wreath. Create a bow and tie it off with a pipe cleaner and place it in the wreath. Tie ribbon around the wooden Easter bunnies and tie them onto the wreath.

Easter Candy Centerpiece

Items Needed

Large Mason Jar

Small Easter Candy of Your Choice

Spring Flowers

Paper Towel Roll

Easter Ribbon

Directions

Cut the paper towel roll to fit inside the Mason jar. Place Easter candy around the paper towel. Tie a bow around the top of the Mason jar. Create a bouquet inside the paper towel.

For more information or to get crafty go to CreativeLifestyles.TV