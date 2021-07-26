East Coast Flavors Available In Central Texas Homes With Austin Oyster Co.

Living in Central Texas, we love our big steaks, & hill-country wines. But one of the big things we’re missing being landlocked is fresh, unique seafood. A local company, Austin Oyster Co., hopes to change that. If you haven’t heard of them let’s give you the lowdown.

Austin Oyster Co. started last year, at the height of the pandemic, as a company humbly founded as a socially-distanced oyster shucking service during the quarantine-laden summer of 2020. The backyard oyster bar business has evolved and expanded to include pop-ups at several notable Austin drinkeries and events over the past year. With a quick visit to their website, you can schedule an appointment for them to not only deliver oysters to you, but they will shuck them for you as well!

Now, one year in, they have announced their latest partnership with Maine based Ferda Farms. The collaboration marks the first of its kind and makes Austin Oyster Co. the only service company in Texas to partner with a farm on the east coast for growing and distributing oysters.

We’re able to share our passion for east coast oysters with our customers in Texas. Brendan yancy, co-founder of austin oyster co.

The notion of growing their own oyster developed as an aspiration to provide the highest quality product to meet the overwhelming demand of its customers. The oysters are farmed in Brunswick, Maine on the New Meadows River. Ferda Farms, founded in 2018, implements innovative techniques which has cultivated a premier growing environment in the region considered by most to be the “Napa Valley of oysters.”

The “Austin Oyster” is available for at-home or event service as well as enjoyed during monthly appearances at Austin Winery and Idle Hands, and bi-weekly service at Still Austin Whiskey Co., as well as in-development restaurant and food truck pop-ups in the city. Serving the oyster to Austinites is the first step in this unique partnership. Starting today, customers can order the “Austin Oyster” via the company’s website and can be shipped via UPS next day air to anywhere in the United States.

For more information on Austin Oyster Co., check them out online here and follow them on Instagram.