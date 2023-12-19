Looking for fun holiday events to wrap the season up with? Kyle Evans, co-founder of dadaLab and Mk Haley, Illumaverse Labs’ Santa joined Rosie to talk all about Illumaverse.

Illumaverse is a family-friendly pop-up holiday art event taking place in East Austin throughout December. This immersive experience spans over 6,000 square feet throughout multiple rooms and features interactive exhibits, captivating landscapes, and ethereal music that put an other-worldly spin on Earth’s holiday season. Created by Nelda Studios, dadaLab, and other local artists, Illumaverse offers a unique blend of immersive sound, light, art, and interactive technology.

Step through the portal into the Illumaverse and experience the holidays like never before!