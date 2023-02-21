The quickly growing 12th Street corridor in East Austin will win another hotspot on Friday, October 14th, with Skinny’s Off Track Bar, a retro neighborhood joint and sports bar with a 1970’s flair. The space’s wood paneled interior is filled with vintage furniture and decor giving a nod to the seedy Off Track Betting Parlors (OTB’s) of the past. Skinny’s, from the team behind Higher Ground, will welcome local residents, UT Austin students and visitors to the 1600 square foot dive every night of the week.

Skinny’s Off Track Bar will feature televised sporting events on TV sets throughout (and you won’t have to ask the bartender to change the channel if you grab one of the three booths that have their own TV with its own remote) as well as host game day parties, World Cup festivities and an annual Derby Day Social amongst other major sports events.

The venue will offer an extensive beer and whiskey list with a few retro signature cocktails like the Piña Colada and a Mint Julep. In addition, the Orange Cooler made with Sunkist Orange Soda, adds a little twist to the classic 1970’s after dinner drink.

Guests can grab a bite from the house food trailer, Off Track Bites which features comfort food classics like the Italian Beef Sandwich with broccoli rabe, sweet peppers, and a horseradish-parmesan cheese sauce, Potato Cones and Mini Corn Dogs. Patrons can also order the Daily Trifecta (a beer, a shot and a bite) that will rotate weekly for only $12.

Skinny’s Off Track Bar will open to the public on Friday, October 14th at 4pm for Happy Hour with giveaways and drink specials. On Saturday, October 15th the TV’s will be airing the Longhorns football game versus Iowa State and will remain open late night for revelers of Weekend 2 of Austin City Limits Music Festival.

For up-to-date information, follow @skinnysatx on Instagram or visit skinnysotb.com

###

Address: 1806 East 12th Street (at Chicon), Austin, TX 78702

Website: skinnysotb.com

Instagram & Facebook: @skinnysatx

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 4pm – late, Saturday & Sunday 11am – late, with earlier openings for special sporting events

Happy Hour: M-F from 4pm – 7pm with $3 well cocktails, $3 tall boys, half-off bites & $5 specialty cocktails

Special Events & Large Parties: Please contact Ellie Little at ellie@nocohospitalityatx.com