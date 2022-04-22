Earth X is an international, nonprofit environmental forum whose purpose is to educate and inspire people to action towards a more sustainable future.

EarthX Expo is happening in Dallas, Texas – April 20-24

Just in time for Earth Day, people from around the world will be gathering in Dallas for EarthX 2022. The event will bring together thousands of people including Prime Ministers, UN Ambassadors, business leaders, climate leaders and many others who are interested in finding solutions to some of the environment’s most pressing challenges. Trammell S. Crow, founder of EarthX joined us to tell us more.

