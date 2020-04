Pupcycle and Ruff Life ATX invites you to join The Virtual Pack Walk honoring Earth Day!

Pet parents will pick up trash during their daily dog walk and share a photo of their walk on social media. Use the hashtag #walkagainstwasteatx and challenge others to do the same. And make sure you follow @RuffifeATX and @Pupcycle

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2606534652922563/?event_time_id=2606534662922562