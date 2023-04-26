The CW and VICE present the limited series “100 Days to Indy,” which shows the drivers and teams that are heading into the biggest price in all of racing, directed by Patrick Dimon. Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden joined Studio 512 to talk more about what to expect in this series.

In the first episode, grab your front-row seat as the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES is officially underway. Every racing team arrives at the practice session for the the new season (this year, in the desert at Thermal) with high hopes and one goal: to the be the best at the expense of everything else.

Everyone will have their eyes on the two teams that have been dominant for years: Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing. The longstanding, bitter rivalry begins to unfold at the season’s opening race in St. Petersburg, Florida, where Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson are all vying for the top spot on the podium. Will one of these drivers lock in the first win of the season, or will a surprise team sneak in to the number one spot? One volatile moment on the track could change everything.

The series premiere is at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 27th on The CW Austin.