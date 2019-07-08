Drinks To Keep You Cool With Nate’s Baked Goods & Coffee

What’s Austin, if not a place for a cold drink modeled after Willie Nelson for the summer? Susan Shields of Nate’s Baked Goods & Coffee stopped by Studio 512 to show us the “Chilly Willie,” which is one of the items off their new menu.

The Chilly Willie is a smoothie with cold brew, hemp milk, banana, cacao, housemade chocolate, cinnamon, and CBD oil.

Nates’s Baked has also added two special summer drinks to the menu using lots of local ingredients!

The Shroom Zoom:

-Fallen Oak Mushroom Coffee

-Steamed Fronks Milk Au Lait Pour-Over

The Espresso Marvo:

-Double Shot Of Red River Espresso

-Richard’s Rainwater Sparkling

-Housemade Vanilla Syrup, Iced

Nate’s Baked believes in balance! They offer the best of both worlds in their shop, healthy and decadent, sourcing as many local products as they can. One day you may opt for a white chocolate, blueberry, macadamia nut scone — the next, it may be a quinoa veggie salad. They are open every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with fresh handmade pastries, daily super buns, light lunch, special order cakes and coffee!

To see what Nate’s Baked Goods & Coffee has to offer, visit them in person at 401 Orchard St. For more information, you can also check them out online www.natesbakedaustin.com, or give them a call at (512) 220-0462.