In today’s health-conscious lifestyles many of us are looking for sustainable foods with high-quality ingredients. MALK is a premium plant-based milk made with simple, high-quality, certified organic ingredients.

Taylor Anderson, the social media and community manager at MALK Organics, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Tell us about MALK and what sets you apart from the competition?

“MALK Organics was founded seven years ago and is based here in Austin. We make premium plant-based milk. MALK uses only three simple ingredients and has no oils, gums, or fillers. Plus, we taste great.”

You mentioned no oils, gums, or fillers. What are those and why are they bad?

“Other brands use oils and gums to make their product ‘look’ like milk but they can be harmful to your gut health. Also, they use fillers that cheapen their product, so they use less of the good stuff (organic almonds & oats).”

“At MALK, we use none of those because we believe simple is better.”

Tell us about your #turnitaround campaign.

“We encourage consumers to turn around the packages of the products in their fridges and pantries and read the ingredients. You’ll be surprised at how many unnecessary additives are in your products. We pride ourselves on using simple healthy ingredients that you can recognize.”

Tell me about the drinks you have here.

“I love pumpkin spiced latte for the fall. I substitute Almond MALK for dairy to make it healthy. And for this smoothie, I use MALK because of the simple, clean ingredients. Tastes great and I know there are no unnecessary additives. You can find these recipes on our IG.“

Do you have any other partnerships in the works?

“A few months ago, we collaborated with Hailey Bieber on a custom smoothie available at Erewhon grocery store in LA. It went viral on social media. We just announced on IG that we are partnering with Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness brand to create a new smoothie using Almond MALK that will be available in mid-October at Erewhon in LA. Don’t worry, we’ll post the ingredients on social media so you can make it at home.”

Where can people in Central Texas find MALK?

“MALK is available at Whole Foods, Sprouts, and H-E-B. You can use our online store locator to find the store closest to you.

If you’re interested in learning more about premium plant-based milk made with no gums, fillers, oils, or anything artificial, go to MalkOrganics.com to learn more.

This segment is paid for by MALK Organics and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.