Drill, Baby, Drill: New Uses For A Household Tool

This is a wacky one, but Rosie and Steph decided to use something you’ll find in most toolboxes, a drill, in new ways! They tried:

The drill as a way to clean makeup brushes. (Rosie had already tried this once, to no avail.)

The drill as a way to peel apples or potatoes faster than the traditional method. (Idea here.)

The drill as a way to make sure you eat an ice cream cone evenly! (Similar idea here.)

This is an adults-only hobby (or a heavily adult-supervised one), but we hope it gave you a laugh! The Studio 512 crew loves to try new things. If you’ve got an idea for us, send it to Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you!