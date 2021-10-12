Dressing In Fall Layers For Warm Days & Cool Nights With Style Done Easy

Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy highlighted local boutique Urban Chic and the offerings it has for dressing in layers for fall weather.
Date Night
- Start with shorter base layer pieces (a little black dress or faux leather shorts) and add pieces on top to warm up
- A western-inspired cut-out shawl and sheer embroidered jacket each add a lot of personality (and very little weight) to otherwise neutral outfits!
“Wear Now, Layer Later”
- Claire suggests pieces that you can purchase now and wear as-is, but that have the ability to be layered up later for extra warmth.
- Sweater vests are big this fall! Add a white long-sleeve top and 90s-style denim underneath for a fresh take.
- Try “denim on denim,” but in a new way: put a lightweight antique-print jacket over a puffer coat for added pizzazz with skinny denim jeans.
“Play On Weights”
- Try a heavy textile in one piece and go lightweight in the other. Claire’s own outfit is a great example of this!
- Grab Urban Chic’s combo of an ivory turtle neck and tiered skirt, or cotton dress with pullover sweater.
Urban Chic is located in the Hill Country Galleria. Shop online at UrbanChicTX.com.
Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.