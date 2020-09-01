Dressing For Your Hogwarts House With Greer Image Consulting

Raquel Greer Gordian got in the (school) spirit for Harry Potter Day, and whipped up some ideas for dressing for your Hogwarts House!

Gryffindors: These looks are bold, as Gryffindors are known to be brave! Even though the house symbol is the lion, Raquel says it’s a fine to play with multiple animal prints, if that’s what you’ve got on-hand. Red accessories and fur trim take the confidence to a whole new level!

Slytherins: Raquel mentions that she’s never put snake print and green together, but that she loves the effect! It doesn’t matter if you go dark green, lime, or somewhere in between: do what you like for your comfort level. If you’re ready to take on the world, try doubling up on snake print in both your outfit and your footwear! Look for matching tones instead of matching prints to make the outfit look cohesive.

Hufflepuff: Hufflepuffs are known for friendship, so Raquel included a cute “LOVE” tee with this academic-inspired look! Remember that both house colors don’t need to be present on each piece (for example, Raquel’s skirt is black and white stars) in order to pull the look together. A headband, scarf or pair of earrings can help pieces “talk” to each other.

Ravenclaw: Blue and bronze don’t have to be dark! Raquel opted for a bright and cheery blue blazer with a stack of natural brown bracelets to draw in both house colors. Here’s a fun idea: prescription-free glasses give a nod to Ravenclaws’ love of learning, and they’re a versatile accessory!

