Dressing For Work In The Summer Heat

It’s summer in Texas, which means we’re all sweating in the heat. If that’s putting a cramp on your professional style, then we’ve got good news! Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting stopped by Studio 512 to help us look our best.

Raquel says that choosing natural fabrics is important. Natural fabrics give your body some ventilation and can help wick away heat. If you’re going to go synthetic, elastic waistbands — instead of belts or structured waists on pants — can be a life-saver in the heat.

You might also reconsider what you categorize as “work wear”: it doesn’t have to be pants! Shorter lengths are more acceptable in many offices now, and can give your legs some room to breathe. Short suits — a longer-length short with a jacket — have even become popular lately. Open-toed shoes are a breathable option, too. Platform sandals or wedges can be a nice way to mix-up high heels.

Finally, Raquel says “less fabric, more color.” Bold, bright colors are making a splash this summer. If you’re going to show more skin in some places, like a sleeveless dress, it’s a nice balance to have a higher neckline to keep things office-appropriate. If you don’t want to wear heavy necklaces, pins are a fun and fashionable way to show some flair.

To learn more about Raquel’s services, visit her online at www.greerimageconsulting.com, or follow her on social media for inspiration, @ Raquel Greer Gordian.