Dress Up Your Guy For Date Night With Gifts & Tips From Texas Standard

Texas Standard, a primarily Texas-made clothing company, offers everything you need to properly dress the Texas Gentleman! Vice President Byron Bradshaw chatted with Studio 512 about their great gift ideas for Valentine’s Day:

Buy a bundle to hit the highlights: try the Just In Case, with one Carry Case, a Performance Hybrid Tee, and a Standard Sticker.

A gift for guys, that the gals can use, too: The Throwback Sweatshirt, with buttery soft fleece inside, but that’s light enough for Texas winters.

Try a modern twist on a historically functional piece of clothing: the Modern Ranger Belt has special clasp system for better wear, and is available in colors that will fit the boots guys already have in the closet!

Step into the store to also learn more about:

Braxley Brands, insanely comfortable Apple Watch bands

Hand-needled pennyloafers from Old Sport

Sunriser Coffee, bottled in Texas and made using only two ingredients: single-origin beans from the Yirgacheffe region of Ethiopia and pharma-grade Colorado hemp

Bearded Bastard, Austin-based styling and skincare products that stand up to rough daily use and still leave you looking and smelling like a man

Texas Standard is a premium men’s clothing brand. The Austin-based company sells a full assortment of menswear, including clothing and accessories. Their icon is the single strand of barbed wire, signifying the spirit of Texan independence, resilience, and tradition.

Texas Standard’s Spring 2021 collection will be available starting next month. Check out www.texas-standard.com for new styles, new colors and more inventory of your favorites.

Texas Standard gives back to make Texas communities even stronger, and founded the Texas Standard Foundation, which mandates that 10% of all of Texas Standard profits are donated to Texas-focused charities. It’s called Ten to Texas.

The brand is offered through dozens of retail partners throughout the state and beyond, and opened their first retail store — a “shoppable showroom” — in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Austin in September 2020. Learn more on their website, www.texas-standard.com, or on social media: Facebook and Instagram.