Dress Up Denim For Thanksgiving With Greer Image Consulting

Family gatherings will be smaller this year — or hey, they might only be online — but it still gives us an excuse to get dressed up and feel festive! Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting is pairing denim with trending styles for a fresh look at Thanksgiving wear. Here are her top looks:

Go glam with a black and gold belt, paired with a sweater jacket. This is a great option for Thanksgiving in cooler climates, as the layering will help keep you warm! If you’re doing this look in Texas, opt for a sleeveless bottom layer.

Sparkle is always in for the holidays! Do a new twist on traditional Thanksgiving colors with a blue blazer and holiday jewels to brighten things up.

Feeling a little less showy? Neutral is chic in a gray moto jacket!

Puff sleeves are in for a romantic feel. Pair this silhouette with a fitted waist and thick headband to set the mood.

You've heard it: mustard is the color of the season! Play with this trending shade for an autumn-inspired 70s look, especially with a pair of flares.

