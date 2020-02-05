Dr. Viviana Coles Shares

Dr. Viviana Coles of Lifetime’s Married at First Sight visited us in the studio to give us her big do’s and don’ts for dating!

According to Dr. Coles…

You don’t have to give out your phone number but you can give our your social media handle instead

If you’re interested in someone PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN and give the other person some eye contact

Position your body toward the person of interest, body language can say a lot!

You can find more of Dr. Coles’ tips and tricks, and even schedule an appointment with her at her website, www.HoustonRelationshipTherapy.com.