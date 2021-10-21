Dr. Katie To Reveals Her Wellness Dentist Secrets For A ‘Healthy Smile For Life’

Dr. Katie To is the youngest master of biological dentistry and one of the top 40-Under-40 dentists in the country.

She runs a thriving practice in Katy, Texas, teaches top doctors and tens of thousands of patients how to save time and money with her wellness secrets.

Dr. To joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about the Center for Integrated Wellness & Cosmetic Dentistry, or Katie To Center, and wellness dentistry.

How is wellness dentistry different from traditional dentistry?

“We focus on wellness and health while designing and creating a beautiful smile for life. It’s now my mission to help not only my patients but my fellow dentists to bring awareness, education and treatment options to the public.”

Tell us how your expertise supports wellness dentistry?

“I specialized in noninvasive cosmetic dentistry which means no shots and no tooth removal to preserve all the tooth structure and create a confident smile for a healthy life. With our wellness dentistry procedures such as safe mercury removal, dental ozone therapy, nutritional counseling, and biocompatibility testing, I am able to personalize the treatment for each patient.”

How does wellness dentistry save pain and even save lives?

“We save our patients from the pain of unnecessary extractions, root canals, and even the embarrassment with not having a confident smile to the more life-threatening potential heart attack, stroke, and even reducing the risk of dementia and cancer.”

Why do you say that wellness dentistry costs less than traditional dentistry?

“Wellness dentistry addresses the root causes and not just the symptoms like in traditional dentistry. The biggest difference is I focus on a health model meaning we do everything to get you back to health, so patients don’t keep spending money on pain, decay, fractured teeth, or waiting to fix or patch it up. Our patients love coming to us because they save time, money, and health.”

Tell us about your free online support?

“I know how hard it is to find a wellness dentist, so I created resources to help you get a healthy smile for life.”

Visit TheWellnessDentist.com to get the “Top 10 secrets for a Healthy Smile for Life.”

This segment is paid for by the Katie To Center and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.