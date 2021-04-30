Dr. Gadget Tells All About Swim Spas And Hot Tubs At Kalahari Resort Round Rock This Weekend

Dave Dettman aka Dr. Gadget, the brand ambassador and spokesperson for Master Spas, knows a thing or two about pools. He chatted with Studio 512 Co-host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about everything under the sun about swim spas and hot tubs at Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas — what is touted as the “largest indoor water park.”

He says this is the place to be for swim spas and hot tubs, which are available for immediate delivery for family backyard fun!

Dr. Gadget has something exciting behind the event too: a $1,000 instant discount coupon for any swim spa and $500 for any hot tub at the Nationwide Pools event. You can visit www.texasspashow.com or call 1-800-Spa-Sale (1-800-772-7253) to get yours.

He mentioned there is a huge national shortage, so Master Spas is meeting the demand with made in the U.S.A. Michael Phelps swim spas, which are quoted as number one in the world. They’re the official supplier to the U.S. Swim Team and World Iron Man — “You don’t have to be an Olympic athlete to train like one!”

You can also experience the world’s only hot tub with bio-magnetic therapy, clinically proven with hydrotherapy, to reduce inflammation and increase blood flow, Dr. Gadget said.

Swim spas and hot tubs are available at first come first serve basis.

The event at Kalahari Resort in Round Rock runs April 30, May 1 and May 2. Show hours are Friday 12-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

