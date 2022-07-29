Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the Thrill Capital of South Texas, is celebrating 30 years of excitement, thrills and history in the biggest way possible.

Jeff Filicko, the marketing/communications manager at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Elizabeth Ringas, president of American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), joined Studio 512 Rosie Newberry to talk about a new rollercoaster while riding it.

This summer, the park introduces Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger — the world’s steepest dive coaster featuring a cliffhanger hold that suspends riders as they face straight down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical drop, moments before releasing them to dive 150 feet downward at 60 mph.

The grand opening for Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger is July 30.

About the ride

Besides having the distinction of being the world’s steepest dive rollercoaster, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger is the steepest coaster ever built by B&M (Bolliger and Mabillard) — the manufacturer of some of the world’s most iconic theme park rides.

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger continues with the steampunk theming started with Daredevil Dive in Crackaxle Canyon at Fiesta Texas. Dr. Diabolical is hatching an evil plan to harvest the essence of human fear and adrenaline, the main ingredient in a fountain of youth-type elixir she will use to animate her army of menacing creatures to frighten the world.

Three 21-passenger trains make up the first dive coaster in the world with passengers seated seven across. The adrenaline is kept flowing as riders reach a height of 15 stories, then Dr. Diabolical suspends them face-first before dropping them down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical plummet at 60 mph. The first-of-its-kind coaster travels on 2,501 feet of track through an Immelmann inversion, a 270-degree zero-g roll, a 75-foot near-vertical drop, a wild-banked turn, an extreme airtime hill, and a high-speed, spiral finale.

The park is home to more than 60 rides, shows, and attractions including such exciting roller coasters as The Iron Rattler, Batman: The Ride, and Superman Krypton Coaster. Learn about pass holder exclusive rides and more at SixFlags.com/FiestaTexas.

This segment is paid for by Six Flags Fiesta Texas and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.