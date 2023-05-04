Owner and Executive Chef Marco Hernandez announced that his concept, Ze Crepes, located in the lobby of historic Scarbrough Building, is relaunching on Friday, March 29, 2023, as The Scarbrough. Hernandez is expanding the concept beyond the daytime hours to include a full bar with happy hour from 4-6 PM and a dinner menu featuring the freshest ingredients from farm and sea. Fan favorites like sweet and savory crepes will remain on the daytime menu with new healthy options added into the mix. Guests can make a reservation here.

Chef Marco taught us how to make two cocktails:

Passion Fruit Mojito Cocktail

In cup:

1 oz demerara syrup

3 dashes of Angostura

6-8 leaves of mint

Muddle together:

2 oz Denizen white rum

1 oz Dry Curacao

3/4 oz Passion Fruit

1/4 oz lime juice

Top with shaved ice and Topo Chico and stir lightly to combine ingredients. Garnish with fresh mint bouquet.

Prince Knees Cocktail

3 oz gin

1/4 oz violette

1/2 oz honey

3/4 oz lemon juice

3 dash foamer

2 dashes lavender bitter

Wet shake and strain into glass of choice

Garnish with lavender and glitter

Chef Marco Hernandez earned a degree in culinary arts from the Institute Paul Bocuse in Lyon, France, and a Sommelier certification from the Université Du Vin in Suze-la-Rousse, France. When Chef Hernandez was working at Massimiliano Alajmo’s Ristorante Le Calandre in Rubano, Italy, he was part of a team that earned three Michelin stars.

About the Austin food scene, Hernandez says, “Austin has a very specific identity, that inspires one to be creative and to flow into that culture. Austinites have a palate and sensibility for elegance, but also value simplicity.” Austin appeals to Hernandez for various reasons, including its love of fine food without the pretentiousness that often goes hand in hand with such cuisine.

Tuesday through Saturday evenings, beginning at 6:00 pm, The Scarbrough will transform into an intimate, dining experience, preparing dishes and cocktails inspired by Chef Hernandez’s training and travels. Expect a seductive vibe in the restaurant at night, drawing inspiration from the roaring twenties era that informed Art Deco decor and architecture of the building.

He brings his culinary expertise and international style to The Scarbrough, drawing from his experience cooking and consulting in top kitchens around the world to create his new menu for The Scarbrough.

The Scarbrough dinner menu:

Snax : marinated olives, seasoned nut blend, escabeche fingerling potatoes

: marinated olives, seasoned nut blend, escabeche fingerling potatoes Roots: red lentil hummus, root vegetables, labneh, almond-citrus dukkah, arugula mojo, olive toast

red lentil hummus, root vegetables, labneh, almond-citrus dukkah, arugula mojo, olive toast Tostada: Australian octopus,pistachio-chapulin macha, black leche de tigre, yuzu kosho avocado pudding, pickled shallots, ink tostada

Australian octopus,pistachio-chapulin macha, black leche de tigre, yuzu kosho avocado pudding, pickled shallots, ink tostada Tako: ora salmon poke, jasmine rice, avocado, meyer lemon, nori, purple shiso

ora salmon poke, jasmine rice, avocado, meyer lemon, nori, purple shiso Duck: moulard duck confit in chamomile, Aleppo pepper honey, spice bread, cilantro, crispy panko, creamy rutabaga

moulard duck confit in chamomile, Aleppo pepper honey, spice bread, cilantro, crispy panko, creamy rutabaga Slider: iberico pork belly porchetta, croissant, pasilla mixe & tomatillo jam, mizuna mustard, fennel pollen

iberico pork belly porchetta, croissant, pasilla mixe & tomatillo jam, mizuna mustard, fennel pollen Empanada: huitlacoche, calabacita, poblano, epazote, corn emulsion, salsa pasilla mixe

huitlacoche, calabacita, poblano, epazote, corn emulsion, salsa pasilla mixe Aguachile: kampachi, blood orange & chile costeño, pepino melon, cucumber, jicama, red cabbage, sorrel

kampachi, blood orange & chile costeño, pepino melon, cucumber, jicama, red cabbage, sorrel Bruschetta : black olive toast, fig, prosciutto, stracchino, arugula mojo, micros

: black olive toast, fig, prosciutto, stracchino, arugula mojo, micros Tiger: jumbo tiger shrimp, heirloom black bean puree, tarragon sauce, Spanish chorizo sand, green oil

The Scarbrough will serve these dishes and other Chef Hernandez creations from 6pm-10pm Tuesday through Saturday.

Happy Hour will be from 4pm-6pm, Tuesday-Saturday, featuring small bites and drink specials. The drink menu includes:

Hibiscus Mule Tito’s vodka, hibiscus, lime juice, ginger shrub, ginger beer

Tito’s vodka, hibiscus, lime juice, ginger shrub, ginger beer Rosemary Paloma Temerana blanco tequila, dry curaçao, carbonized fresh grapefruit juice, agave, lime juice, rosemary

Temerana blanco tequila, dry curaçao, carbonized fresh grapefruit juice, agave, lime juice, rosemary Spicy Mezcarita 400 Conejos Mezcal, poblano liqueur, agave, lime juice, serrano bitters, pasilla salt

400 Conejos Mezcal, poblano liqueur, agave, lime juice, serrano bitters, pasilla salt Passion Fruit Mojito Denizen aged white rum, dry curaçao, Passion fruit, mint, demerara, Angostura bitters, soda

Denizen aged white rum, dry curaçao, Passion fruit, mint, demerara, Angostura bitters, soda Black on Black Nitrini Ketel One Vodka, Mr. Black, 43 liqueur, Cuvee cold brew, nitro,

grated parmesan

Unusual Negroni Gray Whale Gin, Aperol, Lillet Blanc

Gray Whale Gin, Aperol, Lillet Blanc Amoxicillin Old Overholt Rye, Domaine de Canton, honey, ginger-sage shrub, yuzu,

Angostura bitters

Birch Old Fashioned Tincup whiskey, demerara, orange mist, birch, cherrywood smoke

Tincup whiskey, demerara, orange mist, birch, cherrywood smoke Banana Hammock Probitas rum, Banane du Brésil, lime juice, orgeat

Probitas rum, Banane du Brésil, lime juice, orgeat Empress 1908 gin, Creme de Violette, honey syrup, lemon juice, lavender bitters, glitter

Hernandez has added new healthy options to the daytime menu as well, with gluten-free and vegan options, including:

Fruit Bowl (vegan, gluten-free) seasonal fruit selection

(vegan, gluten-free) seasonal fruit selection Parfait Bowl (gluten-free) Greek yogurt, seasonal fruit medley, Texas honey, granola

(gluten-free) Greek yogurt, seasonal fruit medley, Texas honey, granola Avocado Toast (vegan) sourdough toast, tzatziki, avocado, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, arugula, olive oil sand

(vegan) sourdough toast, tzatziki, avocado, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, arugula, olive oil sand Tropical Bowl passion fruit curd, greek yogurt, raspberry sauce & mixed berries, chia,

passion fruit curd, greek yogurt, raspberry sauce & mixed berries, chia, coconut, streusel

Rockin’ Beets Bowl quinoa & farro blend, seasonal greens, carrot, roasted beets, goat cheese, honey pecan vinaigrette

The Scarbrough is downtown in the lobby of the historic, Art Deco Scarbrough Building at 522 Congress Avenue.

