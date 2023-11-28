It’s the most wonderful time of the year! In order to celebrate the start of the season, Downtown Austin Alliance is teaming up with KUT/KUTX to present the Downtown Holiday Sing Along & Stroll on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Vanessa Olson, Director of Communications with Downtown Austin Alliance and Matt Reilly, KUT/KUTX Program Manager joined Studio 512 to talk about what to expect at the event.

What is the Downtown Holiday Stroll?

“The Downtown Holiday Sing Along and Stroll is downtown Austin’s kick-off to the holiday season and an Austin tradition since 1994.

“This free, family-friendly event hosted by Downtown Austin Alliance and KUT/KUTX features a holiday market with local food and over 50 vendors, interactive art, live music performances and of course our annual tree lighting.”

Describe the Holiday Sing-Along portion of the evening.

“The Holiday Sing Along annual tradition was started over 30 years ago by our friend John Aielli, a gifted vocalist, as a way to create community – a tradition we’re proud to carry on.

“It’s going to be a lot of the songs you know. Participants will receive a free keepsake songbook to help them sing along, so you don’t have to worry if you forget any lyrics!”

What else can people look forward to at this year’s event?

“Lots! You can knock out your holiday shopping and support local businesses at the holiday market. We’ve got a meet-and-greet with the artist for downtown’s newest mural at Old Bakery Emporium. Peppermint Alley is new, and it’s full of things to do for teens! Peppermint Alley features light instillations, a skate ramp, a s’more station and live DJ set.

“There’s also plenty of entertainment for kids, including cookie decorating, photos with Santa, interactive music boxes, light up swings and see-saws.

“Following the sing-along, a countdown to lighting of the 45’ downtown holiday tree will commence. Throughout the month of December, the public can enjoy 137,000 LED lights rotating around the tree.

“Our main stage will feature live music performances including a Kwanzaa Tribute with KAZI, the sing-along from KUT/KUTX and local soul band “Tomar and the FC’s” will close the evening out.”

How do we get there?

“Walking or biking are great options if you’re close by. Free parking is available at the Capitol visitors’ garage and we also encourage people to take CapMetro for an easy trip to downtown! The festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. at 11th Street and Congress Ave. in downtown Austin.

Learn more about the event at DowntownHolidayStroll.com.

This segment is paid for by Downtown Austin Alliance and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.