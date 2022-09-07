After a long, hot, and dry summer, we have seen storms starting to fire up in Central Texas. That’s great for your lawn but can wreak havoc on your home.

Cassie Morien, the director of strategy at Modernize, and Michael DiMartino, senior vice president of project services at Power Home Remodeling, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to share some tips on how to prevent and repair storm damage.

Why is it important that homeowners prepare their homes in advance of a storm or severe weather event?

“With severe weather increasingly common, homeowners can minimize the risk of serious home damage by assessing and repairing their homes ahead of big storms and seasons. For example, if roof shingles or exterior siding planks are loose and a significant rain or hailstorm moves through —like we just had last week—, it is more likely that water may enter a home’s exterior. This can lead to larger problems, like dry rot, mold, and a costly clean-up effort,” Morien said.

“Running through a checklist prior to a storm or severe weather event can reduce the chances of damage to your home, potentially help save you money, and set your home up for success when facing future storms.”

DiMartino discussed other advantages of having defects corrected by a professional before severe weather, including:

Contractors can schedule your work when they are not in the midst of a disaster’s aftermath, with normal rather than “peak” pricing.

If you are established as an existing customer, it may be possible to obtain service more rapidly for any storm damage that occurs despite preventative maintenance

Homeowners who have not previously worked with home exterior contractors may face the service wait times after a storm and may have more damage to repair

What home exterior items are most important to double-check, replace, or repair prior to a storm or severe weather event, including high heat?

“It is so important to make sure that your home’s roofing, siding, gutters, and windows are assessed before a big storm hits. And your HVAC unit— ahead of our Texas triple-digit stretches or extremely cold weather,” Morien said.

“Regular home maintenance, and having a professional help evaluate your home is the best defense against all types of severe weather. Making sure your home’s roofing, siding, windows, gutters, and HVAC systems are ready for extreme weather can help minimize the need to file an insurance claim and avoid scheduling stressful emergency repairs. And most importantly, help protect your family inside.”

“Your windows ensure that the weather stays outside, so consider looking into films, hurricane shutters, or temporary plywood solutions, depending on the types of storms your home faces most often,” DiMartino said.

How can Modernize help homeowners prepare their homes in advance of a storm or severe weather event?

“At Modernize, our business is to thoughtfully connect homeowners with home improvement contractors and professionals, in Austin and around the country. We want homeowners to be as confident as possible when making decisions for their homes. We have free cost calculators and resources, including a recent, free, downloadable storm guide on Modernize.com,” Morien said.

“This guide covers all severe weather —hurricanes, hail, ice, heat, fires— and how to protect your home. We know that here in Austin we experience almost all of that! If you need a professional, we can help connect you to reliable experts— like Power Home Remodeling!”

DiMartino discussed how to assess whether to repair vs. replace a roof, and similar considerations for siding, windows, and other exterior items.

Check out the Free Homeowners guide to storms, and learn more about how Modernize can help you find better pros to give you a better home, by going to Modernize.com.

This segment is paid for by Modernize and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.