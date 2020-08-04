Dough Boys Wood Fired Pizza Truck Offers Socially Distanced Eats In East Austin

A delicious way to enjoy some socially distanced wood fired pizza in an outdoor setting has just landed in East Austin. Dough Boys, a new Neapolitan style pizza truck is officially opening this Friday, August 7th in the Arbor Food Park in East Austin.

Chef Tony and Dough Boy, Max use an 800 lb. Italian wood-burning oven to cook their pizzas and all ingredients are fresh and locally sourced.



The food truck is located at Arbor Food Park – 1108 East 12th Street – Austin, TX and for more information you can check them out online at DoughBoysAtx.com