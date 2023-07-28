Dosa Shack, an Indian food truck located in Central Austin, is celebrating its one year anniversary with “Dosapalooza” from July 26-31st. Located at the 5000 Burnet Road food truck park, Dosa Shack specializes in dosas, an Indian pancake made with fermented lentil and rice batter, served with a variety of fillings and chutney sauces, along with other creative takes on Indian food. The entire menu is vegetarian and the majority of items are gluten-free.

“We are eager to showcase the vast and diverse world of Indian cuisine at Dosa Shack, going beyond the familiar dishes and highlighting the incredible variety and flavors it has to offer, said co-owner Manoj Nethi. “Our aim was to create a fun food brand that breaks away from traditional boundaries, introducing innovative and playful eats that surprise and delight our customers. We wanted to challenge the notion of what Indian food can be and infuse it with a sense of excitement and adventure.”

Special Dishes for Dosapalooza:

Royal Doffle : Edible Gold, Crushed Pistachio, Rose caramel, Gulab Jamun

: Edible Gold, Crushed Pistachio, Rose caramel, Gulab Jamun Mango Rasmalai : Mango, Saffron, Milk, Cheese Curd (traditional Indian dessert)

: Mango, Saffron, Milk, Cheese Curd (traditional Indian dessert) Paneer Pakoras : Paneer, Chickpea Flour, Spices (Fried Paneer cheese)

: Paneer, Chickpea Flour, Spices (Fried Paneer cheese) Idli Chaat: Herb Yogurt, Mint Chutney, Sev (Fried rice cakes topped with yogurt, chutney and crispy sev — a popular Indian snack food consisting of small pieces of crunchy noodles)

July 28 and 29th – Free Samosas during hours of operation

July 29 and July 30 – Free Indian Sweets during hours of operation