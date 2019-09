Jared Oh from Don’t Tell Comedy stopped by to tell us about their upcoming event benefiting the Waterloo Greenway!

If you’re interested in learning more about Don’t Tell Comedy or would like to volunteer a location for a show, visit www.donttellcomedy.com or email austin@donttellcomedy.com.

To learn more about Waterloo Greenway and their incredible vision for the future of Austin’s parks along Waller Creek, visit www.waterloogreenway.org