Don’t Miss Thomas J. Henry’s “Austin Elevates” Art & Music Experience

An immersive art & music experience, curated for the community of Austin — Thomas J. Henry presents “Austin Elevates.”

The festival takes place over two days, with three events, creating awareness and benefiting the SAFE Alliance, St. David’s Foundation and Superhero Kids. Thomas J. Henry stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about the experience and how it helps our community.

Tickets will be available daily at 10 a.m., while supplies last. Set your clocks, as they will only be releasing 1,500 tickets a day until they’re all gone.

The Austin Elevates Charity Concert will be held Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at the Austin 360 Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Highlights of the evening will include performances by Daddy Yankee, Kygo and 88Glam, high-profile celebrity guests, local influencers, positive public relations and radio stations.

Learn more — and get tickets daily — at www.austinelevates.com.

