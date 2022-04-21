Garden Party is back for the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden & Museum’s 30th Anniversary! Join them as they celebrate with a night in the Garden surrounded by decadent bites from Austin’s best restaurants, fine wine from Twin Liquors, and performances from local performing arts organizations.

Proceeds from this fundraising event benefit the UMLAUF’s community outreach programs, including Family Days, Summer Camp, and Shaping Space, which serves children in Title I Schools across Austin. For tickets and more information click here.