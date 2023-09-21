The second annual Austin Coffee Festival will take place this year on Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st at Fair Market. Coffee fans will be able to enjoy specially curated exhibitors, including Austin’s top coffee roasters, as they share with some of the best coffee, teas, eats, and more, in the country.

Tickets, a full schedule, including all roasters, exhibitors, and live entertainment is available at https://www.austincoffeefestival.com/. Early admission, general admission and all-day tickets are available.

Featured roasters this year include: Barrett’s Coffee Roasters, Creature Coffee, Red Horn Brew, Malone Specialty Coffee, Merit Coffee, Fara Coffee, Intelligentsia Coffee, Kimbala, Sightseer Coffee Roasters, Vision Coffee Shop, Springtown Roasters, Casa Brasil Coffees, Hard Charger Coffee, Greater Goods Coffee Co., Medici Coffee Roasters, Haciendo Coffee Roasters, Carta Coffee Merchants, Dog Day Coffee, Trianon Coffee, Little City Coffee Roasters, Wild Gift Coffee, Kilogram Tea, Luna Espresso, Kinship Milk Tea and more. See all roasters here: https://www.austincoffeefestival.com/roasters

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: The Austin Coffee Festival

WHEN: Saturday, September 30th & Sunday, October 1st

WHERE: Fair Market: 1100 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78702

TIMES:

SATURDAY

Session 1 VIP: 9am – 10am

Session 1 General Admission: 10am – 1pm

Service Break

Session 2 General Admission: 1:30pm – 4:30pm

SUNDAY

Session 1 VIP: 9am – 10am

Session 1 General Admission: 10am – 1pm

Service Break

Session 2 General Admission: 1:30pm – 4:30pm

TICKETS & PACKAGE OPTIONS: https://www.austincoffeefestival.com/tickets

Children under the age of 13 do not require tickets but must be accompanied by an adult

The Austin Coffee Festival(tm) is a trademark of Craft Hospitality, LLC. The Austin Coffee Festival is a unique event, focused on celebrating Austin coffee companies, and is not affiliated with any other Coffee Fests or Coffee Festivals. Craft Hospitality, LLC also produces the San Francisco Coffee Festival and DC Coffee Festival. Learn more at: https://www.austincoffeefestival.com/

For the latest on Austin Coffee Festival, please visit:

Website: http://www.austincoffeefestival.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AustinCoffeeFest/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/austincoffeefest/