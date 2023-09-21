The second annual Austin Coffee Festival will take place this year on Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st at Fair Market. Coffee fans will be able to enjoy specially curated exhibitors, including Austin’s top coffee roasters, as they share with some of the best coffee, teas, eats, and more, in the country.
Tickets, a full schedule, including all roasters, exhibitors, and live entertainment is available at https://www.austincoffeefestival.com/. Early admission, general admission and all-day tickets are available.
Featured roasters this year include: Barrett’s Coffee Roasters, Creature Coffee, Red Horn Brew, Malone Specialty Coffee, Merit Coffee, Fara Coffee, Intelligentsia Coffee, Kimbala, Sightseer Coffee Roasters, Vision Coffee Shop, Springtown Roasters, Casa Brasil Coffees, Hard Charger Coffee, Greater Goods Coffee Co., Medici Coffee Roasters, Haciendo Coffee Roasters, Carta Coffee Merchants, Dog Day Coffee, Trianon Coffee, Little City Coffee Roasters, Wild Gift Coffee, Kilogram Tea, Luna Espresso, Kinship Milk Tea and more. See all roasters here: https://www.austincoffeefestival.com/roasters
EVENT DETAILS:
WHAT: The Austin Coffee Festival
WHEN: Saturday, September 30th & Sunday, October 1st
WHERE: Fair Market: 1100 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78702
TIMES:
SATURDAY
Session 1 VIP: 9am – 10am
Session 1 General Admission: 10am – 1pm
Service Break
Session 2 General Admission: 1:30pm – 4:30pm
SUNDAY
Session 1 VIP: 9am – 10am
Session 1 General Admission: 10am – 1pm
Service Break
Session 2 General Admission: 1:30pm – 4:30pm
TICKETS & PACKAGE OPTIONS: https://www.austincoffeefestival.com/tickets
Children under the age of 13 do not require tickets but must be accompanied by an adult
The Austin Coffee Festival(tm) is a trademark of Craft Hospitality, LLC. The Austin Coffee Festival is a unique event, focused on celebrating Austin coffee companies, and is not affiliated with any other Coffee Fests or Coffee Festivals. Craft Hospitality, LLC also produces the San Francisco Coffee Festival and DC Coffee Festival. Learn more at: https://www.austincoffeefestival.com/
