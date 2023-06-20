The Austin Asian American Film Festival (AAAFF) announces the full lineup of films for this year’s event, taking place June 21-25, 2023 at the AFS Cinema (6406 N I-35 Suite 3100 Austin, TX 78752). The schedule of confirmed films can be found here – individual ticket links (and the link to purchase badges) can be found on each film’s landing page. Descriptions on each film can be found below. All Access badges, student passes, and tickets are on sale now. For more information on AAAFF, visit aaafilmfest.org