Smitten apples and Envy apples are in-store and in-season right now at HEB. Both are non-GMO.

Learn about unique and delicious apples from experts at your local store, and find out how to prepare homemade apple sauce at www.heb.com.

Sponsored by HEB. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.