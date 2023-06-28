WHAT Hill Country Galleria, the premier lifestyle center located west of downtown Austin in the beautiful Texas Hill Country, is excited to announce the return of its annual Independence Day Festival on Tuesday, July 4. Produced by Special Events Live, the family-friendly community event is free, open to the public and will feature fair rides, water games, complimentary face painting, Vista Brewing pop-up, a full lineup of live music at the Central Plaza pavilion, street shopping with over 40+ vendors, festival food, a firework show, and more.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Hill Country Galleria offers a mix of boutique shopping, dining at 20+ eateries, entertainment, a pavilion, and a lawn area for live music, all in a convenient and comfortable environment, where life and style connect.

WHEN Tuesday, July 4th

4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

WHERE Hill Country Galleria

12700 Hill Country Blvd.

Bee Cave, TX 78738

ABOUT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA: Hill Country Galleria, a 1.3 million-square-foot lifestyle center, is located at the major intersection of Bee Cave Road, Hwy 620 and Hwy 71, west of downtown Austin in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. The multi-use complex, which underwent a multi-million dollar transformation in 2017, features 713,000 square feet of retail, 285,000 square feet of Class A office space, 300,000 square feet of apartments, 100,000 square feet of residential condominiums and 50 acres of green space, and is anchored by Dillard’s, Barnes & Noble, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cinemark and Whole Foods Market. Hill Country Galleria is located at 12700 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave, TX 78738 and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, please visit www.HillCountryGalleria.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.