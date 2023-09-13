Hosted in the heart of Downtown Austin, the Rare & Fine Wine Auction Gala promises to be an unforgettable evening for wine enthusiasts, collectors and connoisseurs alike!

The Wine & Food Foundation (WFF), a non-profit organization dedicated to the enrichment of Austin’s wine and food enthusiast community, is excited to be hosting its 37th Annual Rare & Fine Wine Auction Gala on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at JW Marriott in downtown Austin. The Rare & Fine Wine Auction Gala is the WFF’s flagship event and its biggest fundraiser of the year! The funds raised at this event continue the organization’s mission to cultivate and invest in the wine and food community through education, appreciation, and enjoyment.

The evening’s guest of honor is keynote speaker and featured winemaker, Laurent Drouhin of Maison Joseph Drouhin (Burgundy) and Domaine Drouhin (Oregon). Drouhin brings decades of knowledge; his family’s respected history in viticulture and winemaking dates back to 1880 in Burgundy and 1987 in Oregon. He currently resides in New York City where he serves as the Director of the United States market for both Maison Joseph Drouhin (Burgundy) and Domaine Drouhin (Oregon).

To liven the evening and the exhilarating auction, WFF welcomes Logan Griffin, Director of Food & Beverage, Blackberry Mountain, to the 37th annual Rare & Fine Wine Auction! Griffin will join the program as the color commentator, providing additional insight and background for some of the most exceptional wine lots featured in the auction! Griffen joined the team at Blackberry Farm in 2011, right after finishing his studies at the Culinary Institute of America, and was part of the wine team when The Barn at Blackberry Farm received a James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine Service and Outstanding Restaurant Service.

WFF will also highlight two of its 2023 beneficiary organizations, the Sustainable Food Center and Lift Collective. Lift Collective is a multi-channel platform innovating the constructs of the wine world through thoughtful discussion, scholarship opportunities, and mentorship. The Sustainable Food Center works to provide more access to local nutritious food for individuals and families in need. Specifically, WFF’s funding plays a role in doubling the benefits for those who use nutrition assistance benefit programs like SNAP and WIC for nutritious foods like local fruits and vegetables. WFF is honored to be able to help financially support these organizations through fundraising efforts.

Domaine Joseph Drouhin Oregon

For those looking for a more casual event, there are still tickets available for the Kickoff BBQ on Thursday, Oct. 19th at Cooper’s Barbecue in downtown Austin. The Auction Kickoff BBQ will feature wines from Emilio Moro, a renowned producer from Ribera del Duero, Spain, to jumpstart the three-day Rare & Fine Wine Auction weekend.