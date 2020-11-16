Don’t Feel Like Cooking? Local Options For Thanksgiving Meals & Desserts

The Studio 512 crew has been whipping up a list of restaurants with options for folks who need a little boost in the kitchen during Thanksgiving. Check out options that go all the way from the main event (turkey and sides) to hot rolls, wine and desserts. Scroll the alphabetical list below for a smattering of both classic and non-traditional Thanksgiving fare here in Austin:

Aba: Aba is offering a Thanksgiving Feast to-go with a Mediterranean twist. The menu can be ordered for two, four or six guests and includes menu items like Pumpkin Hummus, Truffle Baked Orzo and Green Beans with Almonds and Mushroom Aioli, Beef Tenderloin Kebab, Brussels Sprouts and the Creme Brûlée Pie. The cost is $48.95 per person, plus tax and guests can choose to add on bottles of wine at an additional cost. Orders must be placed by Monday, November 23 at 3 p.m. and pick-up or delivery is Tuesday, November 24 or Wednesday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Thanksgiving Feast to-go comes with re-heating instructions. Please note, Aba is closed on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in. Order by calling 737-273-0199. You can also place an order for Aba’s Thanksgiving Feast To-Go for Pick-Up here or delivery here.

Andiamo: Offering a menu of Thanksgiving sides and housemade pumpkin ravioli, with the option to add bottles of Italian wine. Frozen Housemade Pumpkin Ravioli – 16 oz for $10.99, sides are $8 and include: Loaf of Andiamo Bread, Butternut squash soup, Roasted red potatoes, asparagus. Call Andiamo (512) 719-3377 to order for pickup.

Bakery Lorraine: This Thanksgiving, Bakery Lorraine at Domain NORTHSIDE will have their famous Dutch Apple Pie made with five different apple varieties and donning a lattice decor this holiday season. A decadent, Roasted In-House Pumpkin Pie, mixed with the perfect blend of holiday spices and their signature Jack Daniel’s Pecan Pie, a boozy twist on the classic pecan pie. Pies are $26 each and available for pre-order starting on Wednesday, November 4. Pre-orders can be made online HERE. All pie orders must be placed by Sunday, November 22, at midnight. Pre-order pickups in-store will take place on Wednesday, November 25. Extras will be available at each store on a first-come, serve basis. Pies will be available at all Bakery Lorraine locations in San Antonio and Austin.

Bao’d Up: Bao’d Up will have a Special Thanks Family Pack, with 6 Turkey & Potato Bao, 2 Chicken leg quarters and Szechuan fries with spicy mayo, which feeds 4 people. They’ll also have Pumpkin Pie Bao and Pumpkin Spice Boba Tea from November 16 – December 31. *Will be exclusively offered on the Bao’d Up website, mobile app, and in-person orders (not available on third-party menus).

Buenos Aires Cafe (Hill Country Galleria and East Austin): Traditional Thanksgiving dinner (turkey breast, stuffing, vegetable, gravy, dessert) for 4 people with instructions on how to heat it up. Guests can call 512-994-0662 for details and pricing.

Café No Sé at South Congress Hotel: Café No Sé will be open on Thanksgiving from 7am-7pm for reservations + walk-ins, featuring holiday specials like pumpkin pie french toast, turkey confit with rosemary focaccia stuffing, and brown butter chai and sweet potato ice creams.

Chicken Salad Shoppe: Offering platters for sharing & family gatherings. Including sandwich platters and Monster Mountain Cookie Platters. Full list of catering options here.Order online at https://www.chickensaladshoppe.com/catering/

Colleen’s Kitchen: Colleen’s is offering Take + Heat Farmhouse Feasts available to order HERE. Choose from: Thanksgiving Farmhouse Feast (feeds 4-6): $145, Thanksgiving Farmhouse Dinner (feeds 2-3): $80, Trimmings Package: classic Southern sides that feeds 4-6 people: $54, Scratch baked Pecan Pie: $24 and 1 Dozen Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies: $24. (Rosie’s recommendation: the feast and the dinner come with homemade buttermilk biscuits with honey butter, and they’re to die for!)

Contigo Catering + Dispatch: is offering a Thanksgiving menu for preorder and pickup or delivery. The menu options include a full prix fixe menu of sides, rolls and dessert (does not include turkey) or a la carte options from turkey, to sides, to pumpkin pie, each serves 8 people. Orders can be placed online here: https://www.contigodispatch.com/s/order?location=11ea67ce5fe9b96aa53a0cc47a2b63cc#34

Enoteca Vespaio: Enjoy traditional Italian cuisine for the holidays with long-time Austin favorite, Enoteca Vespaio. Their catering meals offers plenty of family-style options that start with antipasti such as prosciutto and provolone pepper shooters, or beets with fennel and orange, house made pâté, cured carne and formaggi trays, first course insalate like Cesar or chopped salad with Chianti vinaigrette, lasagne bolognese, rigatoni con polpette, and even a gluten free arrabiata dish made with rice pasta. Conclude your meal on a sweet note with an Italian cream cake, tiramisu, or mascarpone cheesecake. To place an order call 512.441.7672 or email info@enotecaatx.com.

FoliePop’s: FoliePop’s continues to offer online ordering for larger pastry orders, perfect for special events or desserts for the holidays. Choices include boxes of 36 bite-sized cream-filled ChouPops, the Discovery Box with ChouPops and FoliePops minis, or a box of 12 FoliePops minis. Guests can choose their own flavors or go with Chef Recommended. The FoliePop’s team is also offering a limited edition pyramid of signature Cake Pops with the following flavors: Pecan Pie, Apple Pie, & Pumpkin Pie. This is meant to be a family-style dessert. You can buy the Signature Pumpkin, Pecan, & Apple Cake Pops Pyramids on the FoliePop’s website – under the “Catering Online Ordering” tab starting in the month November. People can reserve in advance and schedule their pick up times and dates. It would feed a family of 6 to 8 people. Their Signature Cake Pops will be decorated and the pyramid will provide for a great Thanksgiving table centerpiece!

Fresa’s: Fresa’s will be offering a special holiday menu of meals, sides and desserts like homemade pies to-go with two prepared Thanksgiving dinners to choose from: the Signature Roasted Turkey Meal or the Roasted Turkey Breast Meal. Patrons can order online at Fresaschicken.com or by phone at 512-915-0362. Orders must be placed no later than November 23 to be picked up by November 25 at Fresa’s South First at 1073 S. 1st St., 78704. Just reheat and enjoy!

Gati: Pre-Order: hello@gatiicecream.com. All pies and ice cream cakes are gluten free and they can also be made vegan if preferred! Pie options: Pecan, Pumpkin, Apple Pie, Sweet Potato, Flourless Orange Cake Gateau (almond meal), Apple Crumble, $45 each. Ice Cream: Chocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream Cake and Ice Cream Pie — pie crust with ice cream filling. Flavors include: Chocolate or Vanilla Cake with vanilla ice cream and your choice of a seasonal ice cream flavor or any rotating flavor such as: sweet potato pie, caramel apple, butter pecan or any of the flavors like chocolate or golden milk ice cream. Cookie Monster with chocolate cake is also an option. Ice Cream Cakes are $45 for 6 inch and $57 for 9 inch. Pints of ice cream are $12 each. Pick up either at Gati or Thai Fresh— guest can choose pick up day/ location any day before Thanksgiving.

Gentle Whisk Bakery: Enjoy custom vegan sweets and bakery-style treats delivered from Gentle Whisk Bakery exclusively through the Vinder App! Offerings include double chocolate chip cookies, peanut butter oreo cookies, sea salt brownies, and maple pecan bars.

Gusto Italian Kitchen: Gusto Italian Kitchen has just released a small group catering menu for the holidays that includes almost 70 different items for you to fully customize your courses for 8-10 people. The expansive menu offers things like meat and cheese antipasti platters, festive dips, meatballs with marinara, Italian finger sandwiches, family style pastas, mains that include options like a whole side of salmon or chicken scallopini, a huge selection of sides and salads, specialty desserts, and full cakes and tortes. The full menu can be found online at gustoitaliankitchen.com and orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance.

Hotel Ella: Hotel Ella is offering socially-distanced dining on Thanksgiving Day in Goodall’s dining room, in addition to Thanksgiving Meal Kits to-go.

La Condesa: Say thank you at home this year with a to-go holiday meal that feeds six to eight of your pod comfortably, available for Friendsgiving get-togethers or a stress-free Thanksgiving. The menu features a La Condesa twist on holiday favorites, like confit chicken with masa-based gravy, chorizo & cornbread stuffing, sweet potato tamales and jalapeño brussels sprouts with bacon jam for $185. Pre-order now through 11/17.

Lenoir: Thanksgiving Wine Packs at two different price levels called Entry Level ($98) and Next Level ($148). A Slab Pie: Delicious curried greens with onions, spices and coconut milk baked inside flaky pie dough. This is a collaboration with local company, Made In cookware, and includes the 1/4 Made In sheet tray. Can be eaten at room temperature or reheated for 15-20 minutes in a 350 degree oven. Feeds 6 people as a side dish or main dish with a salad. Order here.

Lick Honest Ice Creams (Mueller): Lick Honest Ice Creams is bringing back their limited-time Thanksgiving Ice Cream Pies, a simplified treat for the pie and ice cream traditionalist! They’re available for pre-order online October 26th through November 15th for pick up on November 23rd, 24th, or 25th. Flavors include Hazel’s Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie: Just like Granny Hazel made it! Roasted Pumpkin Pyle pumpkin ice cream is enhanced by clove, a bit of cinnamon, and freshly ground nutmeg, spread into a buttery crumb crust, and topped with house made caramel sauce. Chocolate Chocolate (vegan & gluten free) is their newest vegan & gluten free item features vegan chocolate ice cream, made with Austin’s own SRSLY Chocolate, spread into a gluten-free chocolate cookie crumb crust, and topped with house-made chocolate sauce and dark chocolate shavings. $22 per pie + tax.

L’Oca d’Oro: L’Oca d’Oro will remain closed to guest throughout 2020 but they still love the holidays. They will have a special Thanksgiving subscription box available for pick up on Wed. 11/25, the day before Turkey Day. Chef Fiore will include a combination of sides and pantry items to help finish your Thanksgiving feast with that L’Oca d’Oro touch. For more info on their weekly & monthly subscription service, go to table22.com/loca-doro. To receive the Thanksgiving box, sign up by Sunday 11/22.

Mañana at South Congress Hotel: Holiday pies (chocolate bourbon pecan, curry pumpkin and caramel apple) & festive ice cream pints are available for pre-order at Mañana until November 22nd.

Modern General: For the first time ever, Vinaigrette’s sister restaurant, Modern General, is popping up in Austin for their annual holiday bake sale. From now through Monday, November 23, Austinites can order their speciality cheesecakes, fruit pies and parker house rolls for delivery or pick-up at Vinaigrette Austin. Pick up and deliveries will take place the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, November 25. Orders can be placed online at: https://moderngeneralfeedandseed.square.site/holiday-bake-sale – just make sure to select Austin as your pick-up location!

Nate’s Baked Goods & Coffee: Nate’s Baked Goods & Coffee has planned a full day of feasting this Thanksgiving for parties of two, four, or six! The menu starts with game day apps and snacks like Buffalo wings and spinach artichoke dip, then moves on to a customizable full spread with selections like organic turkey breast with mushroom pan gravy, cauliflower “steaks,” sweet potato gnocchi, blue cheese broccoli/cauliflower casserole, Super Bun stuffing, fresh cranberries, and seven handmade pies to choose from! The full menu and ordering instructions are online at natesbakedaustin.com. Orders must be received by 4pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Old Thousand’s Lucky Family Meal: Both Old Thousand locations are offering Lucky Family Meals that feed 4 people, including 2 egg rolls, hot & sour soup, green beans, Xian Mian noodles, General Tso’s Chicken, Mongolian Beef, and cabbage pickles. $88, vegetarian menu also available. Order online at oldthousandatx.com

Schmidt Family Barbecue (Hill Country Galleria): Pre-order by calling 512-263-4060. The deadline for Whole Turkeys, Whole Hams and Pies is Nov 18th. Pick up is available Mon-Wed Nov 23-25. 3:00 p.m. deadline to pick up on Wednesday Nov. 25th. Smoked Whole Turkeys (Cooked weight 9-11 lbs feeds 10-12) $69, Smoked Whole Hams (6-8 lbs feeds 12 to 16) $80, 10” Pecan, Pumpkin and Buttermilk Pies $24. For smaller groups the Smoked Turkey Breast is a great option 4 to 6 lbs at $19/lb. Sides include Poblano Cream Corn and Scallop Potatoes.

Southside Market & BBQ: Southside Market & BBQ will be offering holiday meal options for Thanksgiving, available to order from October 19 through November 22, 2020. Pick up days include November 24 and November 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and November 25 from 10 a.m. You can order online for their Elgin location here, their Austin Arbor walk location here, and their Bastrop location here. The dinner offerings include sausage dressing, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, farm fresh green beans, turkey gravy and rolls with the option of either a 12-14 lb whole smoked grade A turkey ($85), a 4-5 lb boneless smoked turkey breast ($75) or a 4 lb smoked pork loin half ($55). All meats are slow smoked over Texas Post Oak and all sides are handmade. Meals will be cold at pick up and will include complete heating instructions. Meats a la carte and additional sides, including pecan pies made from scratch, are also available for order.

Tiny Pies: Tiny Pies® has all the flavors and varieties of pie to make this Thanksgiving the most delicious one ever. Choose from fresh baked, frozen take-n-bake, gluten free, vegan or traditional crust. Let everyone enjoy their favorite flavor this Thanksgiving. Pre-order by November 19th for easy in-store/curbside pick up or local delivery. Our pre-order menu consists of: Fan Favorites Tiny Pies®12 pack box; Not So Tiny Pies in the following flavors: Traditional Pumpkin with Chai whipped cream, Tart Cherry lattice, Dutchy’s Apple lattice, Sweet Texas Pecan & Chocolate Cream. Don’t forget that they do savory meat pot pies, too! Tiny Pies has also partnered with Mobile Loaves and Fishes for the holiday season for a “Buy One Give One” Thanksgiving Campaign to help feed neighbors at Community First! Village.

Tony C’s: Family Packs launch at the beginning of November and will make the perfect family meal for when folks have had enough cooking! They feed 4 – 6 for just $50 and include all customers’ favorites: Spaghetti and Meatballs, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, Chicken Scarpariello, Eggplant Parmesan Fettuccini Alfredo, Coal Fired Ziti.

Tumble 22 Lake Austin: Tumble 22 is offering Homemade Pumpkin Pies (full-sized). Pre-order by 11/22 for pickup on Wednesday, 11/25. Please place orders by emailing lakeaustin@tumble22.com or calling the restaurant at 512-953-8482.

Uchiko: Uchiko is offering a menu of Thanksgiving side dishes, which are a delicious way to simplify your holiday meal preparation. Taking inspiration from Uchiko’s contemporary Japanese menu, each of the dishes serves four (4) and will be available as a package of six ($100) or a la carte ($20 each). Reheating instructions included. Offerings include: Brussels Sprouts (fish caramel, lemon, chili), Japanese Sweet Potato (miso caramel, yuzu kosho, marshmallow), Green Beans (Chinese sausage ragout), Cauliflower (gruyere, curried raisins, cashews), Jalapeno Broccoli Cheddar Cornbread, Japanese Cheesecake (Kabocha, Fig, Pumpkin Seed Granola). Pick-up available on Wed., Nov 25, 2020, between 4:00 – 9:30 p.m. Uchiko will begin accepting orders on Monday, Nov. 16 and must receive all orders by Monday, Nov 23. Call (512) 916-4808 to place orders.

Zymmo: Sit back, relax, and enjoy a private experience from a local Austin chef in the comfort of your home this Thanksgiving holiday. Download the Zymmo app, create a foodie profile, select a date + time, and your maximum party size. From there, browse available chefs and their menus or create a custom menu perfect for you and your party!

101 By Tea Haus: During the holiday season, 101 By Tea Haus and their second location, Tea Haus on 2222, will be offering asian soups, noodles and hot pot for pick up. Offerings include Korean Military Stew, Taiwanese Beef Noodles, and Chinese Hot Pot. Available to order beginning Nov 24th, call nearest location to order.